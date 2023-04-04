In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 4 April 2023 11:23 am / 0 comments

Before Fast X hits theatres next month, the Bonhams auction house is offering movie buffs a chance to own a very special car driven by Paul Walker in the fourth instalment of the famous movie franchise.

This is the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R that Walker personally specified and drove in 2009’s Fast & Furious. Available for purchase from April 28 to May 5 this year, this 2000 model year Bayside Blue car is recorded on the GTR Registry under its chassis number ‘BNR34-400109’.

While several blue Skylines were used during filming, this example is the hero car that was used for primary filming. The other cars were lesser, rear-wheel drive GT-T models dressed up as stunt cars using body kits. As such, the car being put up for auction is the only true R34 GT-R appearing in the film, according to Bonhams.

The auction house also provided the car’s history in its listing, stating that the car was purchased in Japan and brought to the United States without an engine by Kaizo Industries. From there, the company secured a RB26DETT 2.6 litre turbocharged inline-six engine and rebuilt the car, retitling it as a kit car as a workaround for the US’ 25-year import restriction on vehicles.

After the car was registered in 2002, it was modified following Walker’s personal specification, which included a large central display said to cost nearly GBP8,500 (about RM46k) that was featured during the race on the streets of Los Angeles. Other modifications include Nismo lowering springs, a bespoke roll cage, an ARC titanium strut brace, Nismo front bumper and side skirts, an East Bear bonnet, and 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels.

The list of mods also includes a rear seat delete, Momo Sport Alcantara steering wheel, Nismo V-Spec pedals, a Sony head unit, OMP bucket seats with five-point harnesses, a MFD Xenarc Display unit as well as a Rotora brake system with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers. As for the powertrain, the car comes with a Turbonetics front-mounted intercooler, a Nismo NE-1 exhaust system and the boost pressure was increased so the engine makes 550 hp.

After filming wrapped, the car was impounded by the US Border Force and was subjected to a complex legal battle because it originated as an assembled vehicle and the fact that the R34 GT-R was never officially imported to the US. By 2012, the vehicle was released and was exported to Germany.

The Fast & Furious R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R at Munich Motorworld

Bonhams says taxes were paid in the European Union when the car arrived in the Netherlands from the US, although it was never registered. Due to the loophole, the car is titled as 2007 Kai (shortened from Kaizo) and retains is original chassis stamping of ‘BNR34-400109’ on the firewall. There’s also a Kaizo Industries chassis tag with related 17-digit VIN ‘1K1AAWDD77K400109’ showing its origins as a specially constructed vehicle.

Since arriving in Germany, the car has seen very little use and remained as a popular exhibit at the Munich Motorworld. “The GT-R is running but as with any car that has been on static display for some time, we advise servicing and recommissioning before it is used in anger,” Bonhams wrote in its listing.

With prices of the R34 GT-R reaching stratospheric levels over the years, we can’t imagine this to be affordable, especially given its history and significance in the Fast & Furious franchise. Bonhams says in its listing that there is restricted bidding on this car which requires enhanced bid verification checks.