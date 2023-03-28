In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 March 2023 9:19 am / 4 comments

After making his first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise as Jakob Toretto in 2021’s F9, John Cena will reprise his role as Dominic Toretto’s younger brother in the upcoming Fast X, which is scheduled to be released this May.

Given his status as a WWE superstar and Hollywood celebrity, Cena has been fortunate enough to own several cars. According to various reports, his collection includes a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Plymouth Road Runner Superbird, Buick GSX, Ford GT, Dodge Charger, Lamborghini Countach and even a Jeep Wrangler that was purchased with his first WWE pay cheque.

It’s safe to say Cena is a bit of a car enthusiast, and this notion was reinforced when he appeared on the Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino podcast recently, where he revealed his daily driver to be a Honda Civic Type R in Boost Blue.

“My daily driver is a Civic Type R. It’s got tech, it’s manual, it’s reliable,” Cena said. “It’s a 2020 [model year] and it’s got a third pedal. At 145 [mph] it’s stable, like, it goes. It’s got seats in the back, I can actually pick people up,” Cena said during the interview.

“If you have a purse in a Countach, you’re screwed,” Cena goes on the say. “They’re a little bit rough around the edges. The clutch is a dogfight and it’s really tough to get those things running right. So, if I actually need to drive a car on a distance that’s more than 10 miles, it’s the Civic,” he added. There you have it, the Doctor of Thuganomics daily drives a Civic Type R, and you can watch the entire interview in the video posted below (the Civic Type R mention is at the 1:09:40 mark).



