Just days into the production of Fast X (also known as Fast & Furious 10), director Justin Lin exited his role due to “creative differences,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth films of the franchise, was previously tasked with directing the final two Fast & Furious films that closed out the main storyline involving Dominic Toretto, who is portrayed by Vin Diesel.

Apart from directing, Lin was also handling writing duties for Fast X, and it was reported that unwelcomed inputs from Universal Pictures and Diesel drove Lin to call it quits. A source told the publication that “Justin finally had enough” and said in a meeting, “this movie is not worth my mental health.”

A Universal Pictures spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “any creative differences leading to Justin Lin’s exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew.” On April 26, Lin announced his departure as director of Fast X but would still be involved as a producer and credited as a writer.

Lin has been replaced with French director Louis Leterrier, whose previous works include The Incredible Hulk, the first two Transporter films, Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me. Fast X will be the first chapter of the franchise’s two-part finale and is scheduled to premiere on May 19, 2023.

Part one will naturally see the return of the Toretto family – Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris ‘Ludacris Bridges), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Han Lue (Sung Kang). They will be joined by other familiar characters like Cipher (Charlize Theron), Buddy (Michael Rooker) as well as new names played by Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior.