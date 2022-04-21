In International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2022 11:35 am / 4 comments

Mark Sinclair, known professionally as Vin Diesel, has taken to his Instagram account to share the official title for the latest Fast instalment – Fast X. Production for the 11th Fast film – set to be split into two parts – has also commenced, with the premiere (via Universal) set for May 19, 2023.

Justin Lin is on board as director once again, and will produce alongside Diesel. Lin previously helmed 2021’s F9, Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five, Fast & Furious, as well as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The franchise is Universal’s biggest of all time, collectively grossing over US$6.6 billion (RM28.3 billion) worldwide.

Details of the plot are still unknown, but joining the mainstays – Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson and Sung Kang – are Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). Diesel’s two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star, Michael Rooker, will also reprise his role in Fast X as the Toretto’s old family friend, Buddy.

John Cena, who made his debut in the franchise as Dom and Mia’s forsaken brother Jakob Toretto in F9, has yet to be confirmed for the film. “I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know they’re gearing up for production, and I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise,” Cena told Good Morning America in January. “I’m a big fan myself.”