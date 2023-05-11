In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 May 2023 12:33 pm / 0 comments

For sports-touring riders, the 2023 BMW Motorrad R1250R and R1250RS are priced at RM114,500 and RM118,500 for this year. Pricing includes road tax but does not include insurance and includes BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s three-year warranty and roadside assistance .

The R1250R, a naked sports or “roadster” in BMW Motorrad parlance, and the R1250RS, a sports-tourer, both carry Munich’s iconic air- and oil-cooled boxer twin. The two-cylinder mill comes with DOHC and BMW’s ShiftCam variable valve timing for the intake.

Displacing 1,254 cc, the R1250R and RS get 134.1 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with shaft final drive.

As befits a BMW Motorrad product, a full suite of riding aids comes as standard. This includes Riding Modes Pro, which, aside from the standard “Road” and “Rain” modes, offers “Pro” that gives the rider dynamic engine brake control that prevents wheel hop during hard downshifting and “Eco” for optimum fuel efficiency.

Also standard is BMW Integral ABS Pro which gives cornering ABS and Dynamic Brake Control for added intervention during emergency braking. Dynamic Traction Control is also standard fitment, optimising wheel grip under all riding conditions.

A TFT-LCD colour screen displays all the necessary information with customisable displays, including a “Sports” display that shows real time lean angle. Other riding conveniences include a 12-volt power socket plus a USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply for charging the rider’s electronics.

With the 18-litre tank fully fuelled, the R1250R weighs in at 239 kg while the R1250RS tips the scales at 243 kg. Seat height is identical for both boxers at 820 mm with a 840 mm “sport” seat and 760 mm “low” seat available as options.

Colour options for the R1205R are Sport (Racingblue) and Triple Black (Blackstorm) while the R1250RS is available in BMW Motorrad’s Sport colours of Lightwhite, Racingblue and Racingred as well as Triple Black.

GALLERY: 2023 BMW Motorrad R1250R