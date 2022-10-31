In Bikes, BMW Motorrad / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 October 2022 3:11 pm / 0 comments

2023 BMW Motorrad R1250R Style Sport

Getting some updates and new factory options is the 2023 BMW Motorrad R1250R Roadster (priced at RM102,500 in Malaysia for the 2022 model). Changes for next year’s riding season include Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and new “ECO” riding mode as standard, along with redesigned LED turn indicators and DRL.

The R1250R also gets a USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply in addition to the current 12-volt on-board power socket while heated passenger and pillion seats are optional extras. BMW Motorrad ABS Pro is now part of the supplied equipment list, otherwise known as cornering ABS and the rider can also opt for the special equipment spoke wheels.

Coming as an optional extra is Riding Modes Pro with additional riding modes and new riding mode preselection as well as engine drag torque control. Adding to the factory-fitted optional equipment list is a new LED headlight with adaptive cornering lights as well as solo seating with passenger seat package supplied separately.

2023 BMW Motorrad R1250R – Triple Black (left), Icegrey (right)

Otherwise, things remain the same in the engine room with power coming from BMW Motorrad’s legendary 1,254 cc boxer-twin with Shiftcam variable intake valve timing. Power is rated at 136 hp at 7,250 rpm with maximum rated at 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm, with power getting to the back wheel via shaft drive and a six-speed gearbox.

The R1250R comes in a base colour of Icegrey non-metallic in conjunction with a black frame while selecting the Triple Black variant adds Blackstorm metallic body colour, agate grey frame, gold front/rear brake callipers, stainless steel radiator grille, stainless steel engine spoiler, Pure tank trim and solo seat. Meanwhile the Style Sport option gives you Racingblue metallic paint, white frame, gold front/rear brake callipers, black sports handlebars, blue front spoiler and solo seat.