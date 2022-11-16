In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2022 9:21 am / 0 comments

2023 BMW Motorrad R1250RS Icegrey

Upgraded for next year is the 2023 BMW Motorrad R1250RS sports-tourer (priced at RM106,500 in Malaysia for the 2022 model). New for 2023 are three colour options, the base colour of Icegrey along with the Sport and Triple Black colour variants.

Power comes from BMW Motorrad’s iconic boxer-twin, displacing 1,254 cc and producing 136 hp at 7,250 rpm with maximum torque rated at 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm with Shiftcam variable intake valve timing. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive and BMW lists the R1250RS as being capable of over 200 km/h with an average fuel consumption of 4.75 litres per 100 km.

Standard equipment is Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), three riding modes including an “ECO” mode and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), BMW Motorrad’s version of cornering ABS. Available as an option is Riding Modes Pro with additional riding modes and new riding mode preselection as well as engine drag torque control (MSR).

2023 BMW Motorrad R1250RS – Sport (left), Triple Black

Also new are the LED turn signals and a new shop for the LED DRLs as well as a kit to turn the R1250RS into a solo motorcycle – the R1250RS Sport and Triple Black come standard as a single-seater – while should the rider feel the need, slightly wider and higher tube handlebars are available as an option.

Other customisation options include BMW Motorrad’s Option 719 billet accessories and low and tall seat options, adjusting seat height to 760 mm and 840 mm from the standard 820 mm. In the cockpit, the TFT-LCD instrument panel now features a “Sport” core screen, showing real-time information about the rider’s current and maximum lean angle.