In Cars, Volkswagen / By Paul Tan / 16 May 2023 6:40 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen has teased the upcoming go fast version of the Volkswagen ID.7, which will be called the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX. Yes, fast electric Volkswagens will use the GTX suffix instead of GTI for petrol cars.

No power figures have been unveiled by Volkswagen, but the “base” ID.7 already has 286 PS and 550 Nm of torque from its single “APP550” motor.

If we just double this to achieve all wheel drive, we’re already looking at a monstrous 1,100 Nm of torque, but this won’t be the case if Volkswagen decides to use a smaller motor for the front axle.

Current GTX versions of smaller MEB-based ID models like the ID.4 GTX feature a dual motor configuration that produces a combined output of 299 PS and 460 Nm. In the ID4 GTX setup, the rear motor produces 204 PS and 310 Nm while the front motor generates less power – 109 PS and 162 Nm.

Volkswagen plans to unveil the ID.7 GTX at IAA 2023 in Munich in September.