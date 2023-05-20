In Volvo / By Anthony Lim / 20 May 2023 3:30 pm / 0 comments

The switch to electrification is gaining pace, and it isn’t limited to only road-going cars. Even go-karts are making the switch to a cleaner, more sustainable future. That doesn’t mean they’re slower or any less fun to drive.

Of course, the best way to find out for yourself how an electric go-kart performs is to get behind the wheel of one, and we’re giving you the chance to find out first hand, for free.

That’s right. We’re inviting you (and your plus one) to take part in the paultan.org Electrification Challenge this coming June 3. Sponsored by Volvo, the event at Evolt Karting in Kg. Subang Baru will see you taking to the track in electric go-karts with us and Volvo EV owners to sample what the new frontier is all about.

With practice, qualifying and race sessions, there will be no shortage of excitement and thrills. You’ll also be able to get first hand info on Volvo EV ownership experience in Malaysia, and if you’ve been keen on trying out the C40 Recharge Pure Electric and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric SUVs, you’ll be able to test drive them on the day.

Both the fully-electric C40 and XC40 feature an all-wheel drive electric powertrain, consisting of a 78 kWh (75 kWh usable) lithium-ion battery powering a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – with a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. The C40 offers 450 km of range per charge (438 km on the XC40 Pure Electric variant), so commutes are fuss free.

If you have any questions about the C40 and XC40 from an ownership experience perspective, the event provides the perfect opportunity for you to find out, as you’ll be able to ask owners of these vehicles for their viewpoints.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up now for the paultan.org Electrification Challenge. There are two sessions (9 am and 1.30 pm), so specify your preferred time in the form. We’ll contact you to confirm participation. See you there!

Fill up the form here to sign up!