Gov’t has no plans to abolish tolls at present, due to significant financial implications – works minister

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 May 2023 11:47 am / 7 comments

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the government has no intention of taking over existing highway concessionaires to abolish tolls at present, the Malay Mail reports. He said this in a written reply in parliament to Padang Besar MP Rushdan Rusmi, who asked about the current administration’s strategy to eliminate tolled highways.

Stating that such action was currently not feasible due to significant financial implications, Nanta said the government would however reconsider such a proposal when the nation’s finances and fiscal situation permit it to do so.

“For the honourable member’s information, the government is committed and focused in its agenda towards addressing rising cost of living and reducing such burdens on the people. However, at this point in time, the government is not planning to take over highway concessionaires who are in operation since the financial implications are high,” Nanta said in his reply.

Ahead of the 15th general election last year, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had restated its pledge to eliminate tolls on PLUS highways if it were given the mandate to govern the nation once more. However, in its GE15 manifesto, the coalition then said it would “review highway concessions” if it won the elections, and would endeavour to work towards “reducing PLUS tolls gradually with the ultimate goal of eliminating tolls and returning PLUS highway to public ownership.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the government is considering extending the concession periods of highway operators by up to 30 years in a bid to prevent future increases in toll rates, and that an announcement of this was expected in the second half of this year.