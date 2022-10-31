In a repeat of a previous election campaign promise, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition pledges to abolish highway tolls on PLUS highways if it wins the 15th general elections (GE15) in Malaysia, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Lim Guan Eng according to Free Malaysia Today.
The PH coalition took office following its victory in the 14th general elections, after which it began reviewing the operating model for highway tolls in Malaysia.
Lim said that the PH government managed to reduce highway tolls by 18% when it was in power; PLUS Malaysia reduced its highway toll rates by that percentage from February 2020.
More recently, the present government announced reductions in toll rates across six highways which are to take effect from next year, as announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier this month. Of these, rates for four of the highways (AKLEH, Guthrie, LKSA and Kajang SILK) have been announced; this restructuring of the concession companies stand to save the government an estimated RM8.8 billion in compensation.
Comments
Man, come on now. Enough with BS promises. Just tell us your hala tuju for the country.
I hope PH will win again in GE15, so tired of Game Over BN rulling this country
We Malaysians understand why PH last time never abolish toll. Jib stole our money until malaysia had RM1 TRILLION debt…..but BN cybertroopers tak tahu malu and spread fake news here
Under Najib debt was at RM 700million and going down.
Under PH debt rose to RM1 TRILLION and was going higher until Sheraton Move put a stop to their nonsense.
PH economic plan was just as disastrous as Liz Truss except Brits were wise to dump their incompetent govt within 1 month while it took us 22 months to wake up and smell the shitty pong emanating from PH Cabinet.
Enough of PH. No more. Fool us once shame on you. Want to fool us twice?
This same ol promise wanna goreng again? Who da heck still believes you la Nobita and konco PH?
So if BN or PN government wins, we will get malu. All the world are watching
Low mentality
That’s what you said last time. I am not voting for you again – you cancelled the MRT2 which caused a huge delay to the project schedule, which is why we have such bad traffic in KL and huge congestions at masjid jamek and paser seni during peak hours. Non-Bumi here.
Think twice again! What happen if you vote for BN/PN, will be more burden to all malaysians than if PH was elected
Agree
Ingat Zahid Hamidi bro. Kalau dia jadi PM mampus Malaysia ni. Gengster besar tu.
PH was not perfect, but there was hope. There was hope to be a first world country free from corruption and racism.
At least, Jib was finally exposed and put into jail DESPITE efforts to protek him…..but all the people still belip BN lies and even protested for his release.
Now, all the traitors and corrupt people are not in PH. I think PH can finally bring Malaysia into first world
If i win GE15……some of my former ‘pals’ will go to jail. You have all been warned he he he
Boy who call wolf again. Whose the fool to get bitten twice?
No matter what it is. If BN/PN was elected, will going to make even more burden than if PH was elected. We Malaysians don’t want traitor/corrupted government to be elected again
Kalah jadi taik babi, menang jadi taik anjing. Pilihlah wahai rakyat, nk jilat taik yg mana satu.
Ohhh…you want to get even burden if BN/PN government elected again?
2 X 5
A wise man had promised “kalau kita menang hari ini, esok minyak turun RM1.50”.
Complaining so much about lack of promises. But the voters need to think twice as prices is already high enough like chicken, food, fuels might be higher and our currency might be weaker and GST might bring back
#Anti-Corruption
The focus should be on highways within the city. Long-distance highways can remain the same price or albeit tolled at a lower price, especially Penang Bridge. But highways within the city, that is just money grab. Pay toll and then still jammed. Daylight robbery.
People complaining about unfulfilled promises again showing that some people have low mentality. Come on people, there is nothing worry, PH 2.0 might change to be better than PH 1.0 that elected in 2018, you wouldn’t know
Yeah BN2.0 already proven better than PH2.0 so let’s all vote for them yea. Yahoo!
Malaysians are so easily fooled. BN for 60 years never follow promises also….but they belip and vote for them.
PH never fulfil some things in 2 years (some not even in manifesto, but is fake news)…..”ini semua salah DAP/Mahathir” ha ha ha