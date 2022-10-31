In Local News / By Mick Chan / 31 October 2022 4:10 pm / 24 comments

In a repeat of a previous election campaign promise, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition pledges to abolish highway tolls on PLUS highways if it wins the 15th general elections (GE15) in Malaysia, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Lim Guan Eng according to Free Malaysia Today.

The PH coalition took office following its victory in the 14th general elections, after which it began reviewing the operating model for highway tolls in Malaysia.

Lim said that the PH government managed to reduce highway tolls by 18% when it was in power; PLUS Malaysia reduced its highway toll rates by that percentage from February 2020.

More recently, the present government announced reductions in toll rates across six highways which are to take effect from next year, as announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier this month. Of these, rates for four of the highways (AKLEH, Guthrie, LKSA and Kajang SILK) have been announced; this restructuring of the concession companies stand to save the government an estimated RM8.8 billion in compensation.