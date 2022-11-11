In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 November 2022 7:48 pm / 0 comments

You’ve seen Barisan Nasional’s manifesto for Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15), including the proposed abolishment of approved permits (APs) for EVs (the rest are as outlined in Budget 2023), now here’s Pakatan Harapan’s transport-related plans for the nation if it wins GE15.

One of the major talking points these days, not just in Malaysia (which is relatively shielded from inflation due to subsidies) but across the world, is rising cost of living, and addressing that is one of PH’s main promises. Among other things, “reviewing highway concessions” is one point – no prizes for guessing right.

“The Harapan administration has shown commitment in reviewing all highway concession agreements and negotiating to get the best prices, leading to toll rates being reduced by 18% for the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the East-Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT 2). Harapan is determined to continue reducing PLUS tolls gradually with the ultimate goal of eliminating tolls and returning PLUS highway to public ownership,” the manifesto reads.

PLUS toll rates went down by 18% in Feb 2020 – click to enlarge

In the “living comfortably in our golden years” page, the coalition is dangling free public transportation rides for senior citizens, improving on the current policy of offering a 50% discount.

People with disabilities (OKUs) are promised enhanced support and accessibility. This will be done by increasing the number of facilities and public transportation that are OKU-friendly, while also ensuring that development projects fulfil Universal Design standards. “It is time to recognise that the needs of the PWDs in public facilities and public transportation cannot be neglected,” PH says.

In the “enhancing public transport connectivity” area, the coalition “is determined to expand the coverage of public transportation to ensure that the rakyat’s welfare is taken care of and at the same time, reduce pollution and dependency on fuel. A developed city cannot exist without a robust public transportation network”.

There are a few specific proposals under the public transport category. Under “ease of access, ease of travel”, PH is promising that 80% of urban areas will have bus stops and train stations within 10 minutes of walking, and that the waiting period for any public transportation service, especially buses, should not be more than 10 minutes. To fulfil these requirements, PH says that it needs 10,000 buses for cities throughout Malaysia, 7,000 of which will operate in the Klang Valley.

Currently, Rapid KL offers the My50 rail and bus monthly travel pass for RM50. PH wants to also introduce a fare limit for those who do not want/need the monthly pass. The fare limit of RM5 per day is to encourage more citizens to use public transport, especially those who are not daily users. Think of this as a RM5 daily pass.

PH will also push forward the regulation and legalisation of “micro mobility” such as e-scooters and e-bikes as first and last mile connections. The coalition says that the government can partner with e-hailing services to offer transportation vouchers for those going to transit stations. This offer can be priced at RM5 per voucher and up to 10 vouchers would be given via e-wallet to be used for trips that begin or end at a public transport station.

Lastly, PH plans to expand public transport payment methods to include debit cards and e-wallets, compared to the current system of only accepting Touch n Go cards. What do you think of PH’s promises?