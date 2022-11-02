In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 2 November 2022 11:10 am / 0 comments

Klang Valley residents who want to try out public transport for daily commuting to reduce expenses, this is for you, if you have a like-minded friend. Rapid KL is offering a buy one, free one promo for the My50 monthly travel pass in conjunction with 11.11, in a repeat of the B1F1 promo of last month.

That’s right, a month of unlimited travel on the rail and bus network for two people for just RM50. To take advantage of this “My50 Buddy 2 Untuk 1” deal. New users must first download Rapid KL’s Pulse journey planner app to register. Fill in the details of both the recipients in the app. If your application is successful, you will receive an email confirmation before the November 11 redemption date.

Redemptions can be made at the KL Sentral LRT station (East Wing) and the Pasar Seni Bus Hub on November 11. Both recipients must be present during redemption, with their MyKad and the printed voucher letter. The window to apply is from now till November 7. Note that this deal is only for new My50 users. Good luck!