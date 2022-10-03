In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 3 October 2022 12:47 pm / 0 comments

Klang Valley residents who want to try out public transport for daily commuting now have a great opportunity to do so on the cheap. Rapid KL is offering a buy one, free one promo for the My50 monthly travel pass in conjunction with 10.10, in a repeat of the B1F1 promo of last month.

That’s right, a month of unlimited travel on the rail and bus network for two people for just RM50. To take advantage of this “My50 Buddy 2 Untuk 1” deal. New users must first download Rapid KL’s Pulse journey planner app to register. Fill in the details of both the recipients in the app. If your application is successful, you will receive an email confirmation before the October 10 redemption date.

Redemptions can be made at the KL Sentral LRT station (East Wing) and the Pasar Seni Bus Hub on October 10. Both recipients must be present during redemption, with their MyKad and the confirmation email. The window to apply is from now till October 7. Note that this deal is only for new My50 users. Good luck!