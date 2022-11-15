In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 November 2022 3:27 pm / 3 comments

We’ve checked out Barisan Nasional’s auto/transport-related pledges for Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15), including the proposed abolishment of approved permits (APs) for EVs (the rest are as outlined in Budget 2023), as well as Pakatan Harapan’s transport-related plans for the nation if it wins GE15 – now here’s what Perikatan Nasional has in store.

By the way, if you don’t already know, PN – the other blue party – is made up of Bersatu, PAS and former BN party Gerakan, plus some other smaller parties. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin a.k.a. Abah is PN’s “poster boy”. The coalition’s manifesto consist of 12 tunjang, 30 pendekatan and 234 tawaran to the rakyat, but we’ll only be highlighting the auto and transport-related pledges, of course.

There’s a specific section for youth, and we’ll start with that. In that tunjang, PN mentions gig workers a lot, and dangles a few carrots at those who work as p-hailing riders and e-hailing drivers. The coalition wants to make it mandatory for the companies who hire the drivers/riders to provide insurance/takaful. Full time registered drivers/riders are promised a special tax cut.

Also, gig economy workers will be given a special incentive worth RM1,000 if they study in an accredited institute of higher learning, possibly an initiative to move them on to more stable and sustainable jobs. Lastly – and this is not just exclusive to p-hailing riders – PN wants to reduce the ceiling price of obtaining a license for motorcycles below 250cc.

The coalition also wants to encourage the development of young entrepreneurs in future industries (industri masa hadapan) such as fintech, robotics and of course, electric vehicles.

The other pledges include free school bus rides and childcare for the poor and hardcore poor, plus the acceleration of highway construction. The highways mentioned are the Pan Borneo Highway, the Central Spine Road on the Peninsula and Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 3 (LPT 3) on the East Coast from Kuala Terengganu into Kelantan.

Lastly, PN wants to reduce traffic jams on the highway by adding lanes in critical locations and accelerating the adoption of sistem tol tanpa palang. The latter has to be the multi-lane free flow toll system that you can read more about here. What do you think of PN’s transport plans for Malaysia compared to those from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan?