Apart from the pledge to abolish the approved permit (AP) requirement for all imported EVs, the Barisan Nasional (BN) 15th General Election (GE15) manifesto presented by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night also contained some automotive/transport-related initiatives.
Two of these were an exact match of what was already stated in Budget 2023. The first is a plan to boost the motorsports industry among youths by building more drag racing circuits, as presented during the tabling of the budget.
It was announced then that the Malaysian government would allocate RM20 million to build drag racing strips in the country, although details on where the allocation would be spent or for how many drag strips was not revealed.
The second is an initiative to assist OKUs utilising ride-hailing services for their travel by providing them with financial aid through ride-hailing vouchers, with RM10 million being allocated each year for this purpose. Additionally, the manifesto also mentioned a plan to have all public transport vehicles and official government cars to be environmentally-friendly by 2030.
Comments
Honestly BN’s pledges had been more down to earth and frankly more believable compared to Pakatan’s manifesto which the last time was admitted to be promises meant to be a joke. We can trust BN’s one as it is stated in the Budget 2023 and they know they can be held responsible if not fulfilled. Can we say the same this time with Pakatan, who had lied before, in this GE?
It reminded me of money game scams where the “victims” are forced to continue trusting the scam and sinking further deeper because they had invested too much into their belief and not wanting to look like a fool. Such examples never ends well for the “victims”.
And i wrote victim with ” ” as most go into these traps knowing it is likely a trap yet they still do it. Why Malaysians, why? Highly educated Malaysians cannot be that stupid right?
“NOT be voting for BN/PN thanks to their high prices, weaker malaysia currency than other countries, RM to USD conversion is really worst now, food prices really high, high corruptions and traitors, meritocracy only for the rich benefit, already hurting enough to all Malaysians. 60 over years for BN and 17 months for PN is enough of damage they had wrought to Malaysia and our people. Enough is enough. Say NO TO BN/PN!” agreed from someone said.
All lies and gimmicks ,never ever would happen ,they r loyal to their manifesto which is make us fool and make millions and millions,Never trusts any 1 ,country future is at stake
So what happen to tax reduction for hybrid/plug in hybrid cars? Hybrid/plug in hybrid cars are also part of save environment.