In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 August 2022 10:12 am / 0 comments

It was previously reported that food delivery riders, officially known as p-hailing riders, will need a Goods Driving Licence (GDL) moving forward, but transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has clarified that the ‘special vocational licence’ for riders is not the same as GDL, which are compulsory for heavy vehicle drivers.

“I watched a few videos claiming that we are compelling all p-hailing riders to have a GDL and (take their vehicles for) compulsory Puspakom checks. This is all untrue. We want a special vocational licence for p-hailing riders. I guarantee that this will not be the same as GDLs that are compulsory for heavy vehicles,” Wee said yesterday, reported by The Star.

He added that the special license will not cost more than RM10, and that there are proposals for p-hailing riders to undergo a short induction course for the licence. “It might be just three hours. The method will be finalised and it will not be a burden,” he said, adding that the course could also be done online.

The government is now looking to regulate the p-hailing industry following a dialogue session between Wee and representatives of delivery riders, which happened after a 24-hour nationwide strike last week. The Ayer Hitam MP said that the the plan is to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 to regulate the industry, where riders will be registered under a system and given a licence.

“It is the government’s wish to assist p-hailing groups, not make their lives harder. If we want to give aid, where can we obtain data on p-hailing drivers? Even e-hailing operators do not have a full list. With this system, we will know with just one click,” he said.

How did all this come about? Here are some of the grouses of the Grab and Foodpanda riders.