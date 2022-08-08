Last Friday, a number of food delivery – or p-hailing – riders in the Klang Valley were reported to have gone on a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest against what they claimed was unfair compensation paid to riders. Later that day, a team of riders representing the interests of the group delivered a memorandum to Grab Malaysia, in which five demands were listed.
As reported by the New Straits Times, the demands were for Grab to re-evaluate and increase the fare price paid to the riders according to the distance from the pickup place to the delivery address as well as for the ride-sharing company to reinstate the bonus system, which allowed riders to make more money according to trips and targets.
Additionally, riders were also asking for Grab to do away with a timetable or schedule system, which benefitted only full-time riders, and to abolish the rider account barring and cash system feaures in place currently
One of the riders representing the group, Mohd Firdaus Abdul Hamid, said the five demands were crucial for them to earn an income, given the high cost of living conditions. He said the first demand to increase fare prices according to the distance travelled would ensure fair compensation.
“For instance, we get the first order for RM5 and if suddenly a second order enters for the same area, we are only paid RM4 instead of RM5. This is not fair to us. Where is the original fare they promised us?”
As for the schedule system, he said it prioritises and benefits only full-time riders.”Some riders who are signed on for part-time will not receive many orders. They become sidelined and are less likely to get any order,” he said after handing over the memorandum.
Another rider, Zulkifli Abdullah, added that the group of p-hailing riders also want Grab to do away with the rider account barring system. He said when riders cancel an order or a few orders, the company does not allow them an opportunity to give their reasons for doing so. “Instead, they immediately bar us. This is not fair because once an account is barred it could last two days or even up to even two months,” he said.
He added that riders were also unhappy with the cash system introduced by the company. “We want them to discontinue the cash system, because many of us have had to wait for months for reimbursement. In some worst cases, we have gotten cheated, duped and scammed,” he said.
The group claimed that previous complaints to the respective delivery companies and the human resources ministry had seen no changes, and they were left with no choice but to go on strike to highlight their woes.
I used to call grab food and always give 2 or 3 bucks as tip to rider as an appreciation despite the delivery fee already not cheap. A grab food rider easily earn RM 3-4k a month if they were working 8 hours a day. There are thousand of people who ordering grad food earn lesser than grad rider and yet grad riders are yelling for better pay? Some argue that food delivery is a dangerous job. I doubt that if you were riding safely without cutting here and there and withou ran a red light then you are pretty safe. But the truth is 90% of food delivery riders are like mat rempit.
Grab and Foodpanda company are not doing charity. They created a platform for rider to earn money meanwhile they are charging fees from consumer and restaurant to sustain their business. If riders are not satisfied with your job then quit and look for other job. Remember you are not underpaid even compare to fresh graduate salary. Start from last Friday I will ordering less food delivery and even if I order I will not give tip anymore as no appreciation from majority riders since complain they are underpaid.
Grab..know only how to grab $$$$
Foodpanda…look at $$$$ with darkened eyes.
Out of nowhere,due to convenience..a large pool of rider mat rempits have been created.
If authorities target mat rempits,they should also target delivery riders..they r color blind as far as traffic lights r concerned.
You cant give a green or pink bag and let these riders turn into monster killing machines.It is lawlessness when they rush to make multiple trips.
Before you say like mat rempit (ride like mad). Mind you that the rider behaving like that because of what? To deliver your food on time. If delay, cuba teka siapa will complain like no tomorrow? The intolerable customer right?
The rider are not an idiot to go fast like hell for a mere RM5 (if lah, sometimes the fare ‘glitch’ like a$$°).
They are not just rushing to send your food on time but rushing for more orders so earn max, bang. They need to make that 5-7k/month. Previously it was convienient that many were working from home, can’t cook, rented rooms, mco, most shops closed. Now already post mco, 99% companies dah work from office so less orders and our rempit geng nak buat hal? If Grab or Panda says ‘No’, apa depa nak buat? Rampage? Riot? Don’t forget there are still others quietly sending orders because they have to feed their families while some mini-umnos are causing problems.
Grab drivers earn more than most office workers i think
It’s depend how many hours they work. They risk their life riding over traffic,uneven road n rain. Office staff sitting inside air conditioner room comfortable environment. Not getting wet from rain n sun burn from the Sun. Noise from the traffic n risk from accident. How to compare?
Have these both sides of the story but it what these riders saying are true then the part time riders are at the short end of the stick.
what to do then do, do not want to do, get lose. And pls do not stop others who want to do.
go n think of a business model that can give what u want. Be the boss yourself!
Make your own new app then, you can name it ‘Rampas’.