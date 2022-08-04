In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2022 8:46 pm / 1 comment

If you plan on using food delivery services tomorrow, expect disruptions because riders are planning to go on a 24-hour nationwide strike beginning this midnight. According to several reports, the purpose of the strike, which is being called the “Food Delivery Blackout,” is to protest against unfair compensation paid to riders.

Speaking to The Star, Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani, the vice-president of Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia, said riders are pressured to complete more deliveries daily to meet their income target.

He explained that riders are paid a flat rate per delivery and earn incentives depending on the time and distance of the order placed. However, he claimed that riders that are not properly compensated for deliveries that may take a longer time to complete.

“The protest is a way of giving these companies some awareness about how riders are feeling in their current situation as they cope with rising cost of living. They feel that they are earning less despite performing more deliveries,” said Abdul Hakim.

Meanwhile, PKR Youth strategy director Bryan Ng Yih Miin told Getaran that the current delivery rate is allegedly lower than before. Additionally, one of the concerns voiced by delivery rider groups is the high number of food delivery riders available, which has significantly increased competition (among riders) and resulted in decreased income.

Another issue raised is social security, or the lack thereof, among food delivery riders. Riders do not have a system for Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) contributions as they are considered as contract workers and not employees. As such, any contributions are made at their own will.

It isn’t known how many riders will take part in the impending Food Delivery Blackout, but a check on social media revealed several posts relating to with hashtags such as #naikkanfare, #24jamoff, #24hournoshift and #offsehari, among others.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Are food delivery riders compensated unfairly for amount of time they spend on roads daily? Share your thoughts in the comments below.