13 October 2022

The Malaysian government has agreed with proposal for the restructuring of four highway concession companies under Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas) for the reduction in toll fares for the highways involved, said prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The resulting reduction in highway toll fares will apply from October 20, 2022 for the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA) and the SILK highway, while another round of toll fare reductions will apply from January 1, 2023 to the LEKAS and Besraya highways.

All improvement works have taken into account the toll rate restructuring, and additional concession agreements are being finalised, said the works ministry in its statement at the launch of the new Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) today.

This latest restructuring will save the Malaysian government an estimated RM8.8 billion in compensation due to the highway concession companies involved, and highway users will stand to enjoy lower toll rates and thus be less burdened by costs, the prime minister said.

The improvements are comprised of the proposed widening of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway from the Gombak toll plaza to the Bentong toll plaza and the construction of a new tunnel in Genting Sempah for improving traffic flow as well as the building of flood barriers along Phase 1 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT1).