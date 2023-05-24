Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, GLS, EQS SUV embrace their dark side with the new Night Series package

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2023 12:49 pm / 2 comments

Mercedes-Maybach is embracing its dark side by introducing the new Night Series package, which will be available for the ultraluxe versions of the S-Class, GLS and EQS SUV. In addition to the design package, customers are also offered sneakers, bags and eyewear from the Maybach Icons of Luxury collection.

Focusing on the cars, we start with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is pictured here as an S680 4Matic with a 6.0 litre biturbo V12. The Night Series package adds dark metallic chrome elements, rose gold accents in the headlamps, visible tailpipe trims in dark chrome and black as well as bespoke wheels with plenty of double M monograms.

Customers can choose from a range of paint finishes in grey, black and white hues, plus a unique two-tone option consisting of Onyx Black and Mojave Silver. Inside, the S-Class is offered with two exclusive Nappa leather upholstery themes – Black/Black Pearl and Deep White/Black – the former paired with golden-grey glossy piping.

As for the SUVs, the GLS and EQS SUV also come with black chrome exterior elements and rose gold details. However, the double M monograms extend beyond the wheels to also adorn the air intakes at the front.

Colours options for the GLS include White Tone and Obsidian Black, while the EQS SUV’s palette includes Obsidian Black and Diamond White Bright – both also get a two-tone Obsidian Black/Mojave Silver option. Like with the S-Class, the Night Series package also alters the interiors of the SUVs, with both receiving Black Pearl or Crystal White upholstery, paired with herringbone wood trim and aluminium or silver accents.