19 April 2023

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, marking the first time the Maybach brand is used on a production electric vehicle. This follows the showing of the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS in September 2021, and the high-end brand’s first fully electric model makes its debut in sole EQS 680 guise.

Powertrain comes courtesy of a dual-motor setup driving all four wheels, with combined outputs of 484 kW (658 PS) and 950 Nm of torque, with the electrical system operating at 396 volts. The EQS 680 SUV packs a 22 kW AC onboard charger, and this yields a full charge in six hours 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, DC fast charging is supported up to 200 kW, and can take on up to 200 km of additional range in just 25 minutes, and its provisional maximum range on the WLTP cycle is 600 km. In terms of straight-line performance, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV does 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

For exterior dimensions, the EQS 680 SUV stretches the measuring tape to 5,125 mm long, 2,034 mm wide and 1,721 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. By comparison, its combustion-engined sibling, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 4Matic measures 5,207 mm long, 1,956 mm wide, 1,850 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,135 mm.

The exterior styling of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV brings the Maybach brand signature that is the black fascia with chrome-plated vertical trim strips which offer a three-dimensional look, though this is closed for the first time as the omission of a combustion engine reduces the need for cooling airflow.

Atop the fascia is the Maybach emblem located within a chrome strip that runs the length of the fascia, and this sits atop the full-width light strip that bridges the Digital Light headlamps, the latter offering a light show as the driver approaches or departs the vehicle. Additionally, all four doors offer an animated projection of the Maybach graphic.

Its side profile view is where another of the marque’s visual signatures is apparent, namely the two-tone exterior paint scheme with a hand-painted pinstripe. An ‘EQS’ badge is located within the front window triangle, while the D-pillars are home to the Maybach emblem, as they are on the brand’s combustion-powered models. Rolling stock is a choice of forged alloy wheels measuring 21 or 22 inches in diameter.

The rear end of the Maybach EQS SUV follows the front end in using lighting units spanning the width of the vehicle, in this at the rear with a continuous light strip with a two-part arrangement, and are animated across its full width. Here on the rear as on its front, the Maybach brings chrome trim to the tailgate, rear apron and spoiler lip plus Maybach badging.

The Maybach EQS SUV gets Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping as standard, and this can raise the vehicle by 35 mm further off the ground for increased ground clearance. Rear-axle steering enables the rear wheels to be steered by up to 10 degrees, enabling a turning circle of 11 metres, says Mercedes-Benz.

The Maybach mode is the default drive mode, and ensures that body movements as experienced from the rear seats are kept to a minimum, with an oscillation node located beneath the rear seats to ensure amplitudes are at their lowest, and thus offer the best possible passenger comfort.

To the interior. The MBUX Hyperscreen setup takes the stage and brings Maybach-specific start-up animations on all three displays. The central display begins with the home screen and the so-called ‘zero layer’, where the navigation map display is emphasised. The driver can carry out 80% commonly used interactions directly without leaving the home screen, and this can be personalised with suggestions by the system.

In the second row, each of the rear passengers get one 11.6-inch displays mounted to the backrests of the front seats. The standard-fit MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment setup also enables rear-seat occupants to choose and modify the vehicle’s navigation destination from the rear seats.

Standard equipment also includes the MBUX rear tablet which can be used outside the vehicle, and cameras help the system recognise body and hand gestures to call upon selected functions, such as switching on the reading lights.

For upholstery, the Maybach EQS SUV brings Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather as standard, in the colour choice of espresso brown and balao brown pearl, or macchiato beige and bronze brown pearl. Optional Maybach Manufaktur Exclusive Nappa leather can be optioned, and this is offered in crystal white with silver grey pearl.

The accompanying trim elements include brown open-pore birch wood and brown open-pore walnut wood, as well as piano black trim with flowing lines.

Seating arrangements in the rear quarters of the Maybach EQS SUV begin with standard Executive seats which are equipped with ventilation and massage functions along with neck and shoulder heating, plus calf massage. The Chauffeur Package automatically moves the front seat forward when the passenger-side rear occupant reclines their seat.

The First Class Rear specification brings a centre console that continues from the front and runs between the rear seats, with equipment following those in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class such as thermal cupholders and a shelf for the aforementioned MBUX rear seat tablet.

Also on are four fast-charging USB-C ports and two HDMI interfaces, while optional are two folding tables, a cooling compartment and silver-plated champagne goblets.

Ambient lighting in the Maybach EQS SUV runs the length of the cabin, while a range of lighting options ranging from work applications to relaxing lounge ambience is available. Light colour settings vary automatically according to the human daily rhythm, but can also be manually adjusted.

For air quality and scents, the HEPA filter equipped air-conditioning system can be pre-conditioned to clean the air before occupants board, and if the quality of the outside air is low, the system can also make recommendations to close the side windows or sunroof. Here, the Maybach EQS SUV also gets its own fragrance for the standard Air Balance Package, dubbed No. 12 Mood Ebony.

Audio comes from a Burmester 4D surround sound system as standard, and this is comprised of a 15-speaker setup. A Maybach-specific driving sound has been designed for the Maybach EQS SUV; named Aerial Grace, this is interactive and reacts to different parameters including accelerator pedal position, speed and energy recuperation, says Mercedes-Benz.

As with recent Maybach models, the Dynamic Select range of driving modes in the Maybach EQS SUV brings the Maybach drive mode that replaces the Comfort mode in other Mercedes-Benz models; this is joined by the usual selection of Eco, Sport, Offroad and Individual.

Offered in a two-tone exterior paint scheme that has become a Maybach signature, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is offered in five colour combinations – High-tech Silver and Obsidian Black, High-tech Silver and Nautical Blue, Obsidian Black and Selenite Grey, Obsidian black and Kalahari Gold, as well as Velvet Brown and Onyx Black.