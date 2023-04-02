In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / By Paul Tan / 2 April 2023 8:08 am / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Maybach brand will be launching its very first electric car on April 17 and it will have an SUV body. We’re talking about the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680, first shown as a concept in 2021.

It will also be the first time the ‘680’ suffix is used on an electric Mercedes-Benz, with previous electric models topping out as either a ‘580’ or a ’53’ for an AMG. The 580 in the EQS SUV outputs 544 PS and 858 Nm, while the EQS 53 sedan with “AMG Dynamic Plus” package outputs 761 PS and 1,020 Nm of torque. We wonder if the 680 will match these numbers?

And what about battery? The biggest battery that Mercedes-Benz has currently which is the same one currently installed across all EQS SUV models is one with a usable capacity of 107.8 kWh. Is there room for a larger one in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV?

The only details revealed for now are the WLTP consumption numbers which are between 22.5-24.4 kWh/100 km, and the CO2 emissions which are of course 0 g/km since it’s a pure electric car.

The car’s physical debut will happen at Auto Shanghai in China, but the event will also be livestreamed on Mercedes-Benz’s website as well as YouTube and other social platforms with livestreaming capabilities.

GALLERY: Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS