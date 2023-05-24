RON97 petrol price May 2023 week five update – premium fuel price unchanged at RM3.35 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 24 May 2023 5:22 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday yet again, which means it’s time once more for the weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance announces the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of May 25 to 31.

As it has been since the end of last year, the price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged this week, which means that the fuel continues on at the RM3.35 per litre it was at last week.

As per usual, RON 95 remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. No change to the price of diesel either, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 blend at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 31, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 21st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 228th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.