In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 25 May 2023 3:37 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

KTM has announced that its Komuter service, specifically the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang line, will have a revised schedule from May 29 (for weekdays) and June 3 (for weekends) onwards. The former is a Monday, a work day, while June 3 is a Saturday.

According to the railway operator, the new schedule is to facilitate infrastructure and track works as part of the KVDT2 project between Bangi and Seremban stations. As such, only one track will be used by all KTM trains, except at Labu station – see the graphic above.

Take note, KTM Komuter regulars, especially those who use the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang line to commute. The new schedule is from May 29 for weekdays and from June 6 for weekends. You can view the revised train schedule on the KTMB Mobile app and website.