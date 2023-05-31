MyLesen assistance programme will be expanded to PSV, Class E for buses; happening this year – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 31 May 2023 11:38 am / 0 comments

The government intends to expand the MyLesen license assistance programme to vocational driving licenses such as the public service vehicle (PSV) and Class E (buses). This was revealed by transport minister Anthony Loke at yesterday’s MyLesen B2 programme launch in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Loke said that he has received info from bus operators saying that they find it hard to get drivers. “We really have a lack of bus drivers, whether for stage buses or express buses. I understand from bus operators that it’s very difficult to hire bus drivers, not just hard to recruit, but hard to retain too.

“That is why we have this programme, to train drivers to get the Class E license. We want to produce good drivers, courteous drivers to ensure the bus service industry is competitive and safe, that’s the most important,” he said, reported by Astro Awani.

The Seremban MP added that the migration of bus drivers to Singapore for better pay is also a reason for the lack of bus drivers in the country.

“Just like the programme we’re launching today (B2), candidates who qualify will sit for classes at driving institutes and take the test – it’s all funded by the government. We expect the programme (PSV and Class E) to be introduced this year,” Loke said.

Yesterday, Loke and minister of home affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution launched the national level MyLesen B2 programme. The government initiative is offering 9,000 people from the B40 group assistance in obtaining the B2 class motorcycle license. RM2.7 million has been allocated for the purpose under Budget 2023, and the cost of tests and lessons is RM300 per candidate.

It was previously mentioned that the total budget allocated for B40 license assistance is RM4 million, so perhaps the remaining RM1.3 million will be for PSV/Class E.