2023 Honda Elevate debuts in India – new B-segment SUV with 1.5L NA; 6MT or CVT; Honda Sensing suite

In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 June 2023 5:22 pm / 0 comments

The Honda Elevate has made its global debut in India as the brand’s re-entry in the country’s SUV market – the CR-V and BR-V were offered previously but have since been dropped. Order books for the Elevate will be opened in July, with pricing set to be announced soon after – it is expected to start from 1.05 million rupees (RM58,518).

If you’re curious about the name, Honda says ‘Elevate’ represents empowerment, liberation, exploration, versatility, aspiration, transformation and evolution. The Elevate will duke it out in India’s highly competitive B-segment SUV market, which includes the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

In terms of dimensions, the Elevate measures 4,312 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,650 mm. That gives it a footprint similar to the Creta and HR-V we have here, although the Honda model beats both when it comes to wheelbase by 40 mm. Other key figures include a ground clearance of 220 mm and 458 litres of boot space.

As for the design, the muscular Elevate sports a large front grille that is flanked by relatively small headlamps that are accompanied by a prominent chrome bar. The CR-V-like face also features fog lamps at the corners of the bumper and a faux skid plate near the lower intake. Moving to the rear, we find L-shaped taillights that are reminiscent of what you’ll find on the WR-V, albeit with trim connecting the clusters, while the lower apron gets silver and black trim.

Inside, the SUV sports a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is set on top of the central air vents and climate controls, while beside it is a seven-inch instrument cluster display. Elsewhere, the centre console has quite a few storage spaces, including two cupholders and a small cubby that sandwiches the gear lever, with more space found under the armrest.

Available equipment include Honda Connect telematics with smartwatch support, 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, a reverse camera, LaneWatch, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, and the Honda Sensing suite, which consists of Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Auto High Beam, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lead Car Departure Notification.

Under the bonnet, the Elevate is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine making 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The gasohol-compliant DOHC i-VTEC mill, which is also found in the City, meets India’s Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations and is paired with either a CVT or six-speed manual transmission to drive the front wheels.

A hybrid powertrain will also be offered later that uses the same system found in the City Hybrid. This features a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder, two electric motors and an electronic continuous variable transmission (e-CVT) to provide a total system output of 126 PS (124 hp or 93 kW) and 253 Nm.