CarBase.my Owner Review Rewards 2023 – Week 1

In Advertorial / By Paul Tan / 6 June 2023 2:03 pm / Comments are Disabled

Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and submit an Owner Review of their car to CarBase.my last week.

We certainly enjoyed reading all of them as owners who have experienced their cars over a longer period can certainly point out more details about the car, especially things that will only surface after a few months or years or ownership.

The following are the 10 reviews that won RM50 TnG eWallet Reload PIN for last week:

Our team will contact you via Whatsapp at the phone number you provided when you submitted the review to pass you your gift.

We have another 10 x RM50 TnG eWallet Reload PIN to give out this week, so keep those submissions coming! Have a look at the winning reviews for examples of how to write an Owner Review for your car.

To submit an owner review, search for your car on the site, click on it to go to the Overview page and then click Owner Review. Fill in the fields and you’re good to go. Yes, it’s that easy!