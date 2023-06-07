RON97 petrol price June 2023 week two update – premium fuel price unchanged, at RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 7 June 2023 5:12 pm / 0 comments

It’s now Wednesday, which means the time has come once again for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the latest retail prices of fuels in Malaysia for the coming week of June 8 to 14, 2023.

Following the two-sen increase of last week after being unchanged in price since last December, the RON 97 grade of petrol remains at the same RM3.37 per litre rate for this week.

Prices of other fuels are unchanged, with RON 95 petrol remaining at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. The same goes for diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen above that at RM2.35 per litre.

These price will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 14, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 23rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 230th in total since it was first introduced at the beginning of 2019.