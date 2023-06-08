BMW Motorrad R18 “100 Years” Edition for Malaysia – only 10 units available locally, priced at RM159,500

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 June 2023 12:04 pm / 0 comments

Celebrating a century of BMW Motorrad, the BMW Motorrad R18 “100 Years” Edition is now in Malaysia, priced at RM159,900. With a limited production run on 1,923 units worldwide commemorating the first year BMW motorcycles were sold to the public, only 10 units of the R18 100 Years will be available for sale in Malaysia.

Carrying BMW Motorrad’s largest ever boxer engine at 1,801 cc, the air- and oil-cooled mill is finished in Avus Black for the 100 Years Edition. Power for the R18 is claimed to be 91 hp past 4,750 rpm with a peak torque of 158 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Paintwork on the R18 100 Years Edition is a combination of Classic Chrome and combines black paintwork and high-gloss chrome surfaces as well as white pin striping and a “100 Years” badge. This is similar to the limited edition R nineT 100 Years recently released in Malaysia and priced at RM129,500.

Complementing the black and chrome colour scheme is an Option 719 seat in black and oxblood leather, highlighted by an embossed diamond stitch pattern. Chrome accents are also used on various components on the R18 100 Years.

This can be seen in the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights and mirrors. More chrome is applied to the brake master cylinders, brake calipers, engine casing covers, cylinder head covers and intake manifold trims.

The R18 100 Years also gets a new speedometer with multifunctional display, while LED lighting is used throughout. Riding conveniences include three ride modes, traction control, keyless ride, hill start control, cruise control, heated grips, adaptive headlight and reverse gear.