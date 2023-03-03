In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 March 2023 4:57 pm / 0 comments

Celebrating a century of BMW Motorrad, the 2023 BMW Motorrad R nineT 100 Years is available for purchase in Malaysia as a limited edition, priced at RM129,500. With 1,923 units of the R nineT 100 Years made worldwide, only 10 units are available for sale in Malaysia.

Price for the R nineT 100 Years includes road tax along with three-year warranty and three-year roadside assistance but excludes insurance. For comparison, the price of the base model R nineT in Malaysia is RM99,500.

As a homage to 100 years of BMW Motorrad, the R nineT 100 Years comes in a combination of black and chrome. In this case, the Black Storm Metallic paint scheme of the R nineT 100 Years is applied to and complemented by the chrome-plated fuel tank and tail-piece.

The finishing touch to the chrome and black tank and tailpiece is the white pin striping. Adding to the effect is black components such as the fork tubes, air intake snorkel and Option 719 components from the BMW Motorrad catalogue.

This take the form of 719 Classic wheels option with black anodised rims while tank pads and the “100 Years” badge is applied to the fuel tank. Further Option 719 components are the shadow milled parts package with milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders and oil filler plug.

Additionally, Option 719 Shadow II milled parts consisting of adjustable hand levers and a footrest system, pillion footrests as well as expansion tank covers and handlebar end mirrors is also supplied as standard. LED lights with DRL, adaptive turning lights and the Comfort Package with heated grips, cruise control and Driving Modes Pro completes the extensive equipment list of the R nineT 100 Years.

Topping things off is an Option 719 seat upholstered in black/ox blood with diamond embossing. Fitted with BMW Motorrad’s iconic boxer-twin engine, the R nineT gets 109 hp at 7,250 rpm with 116 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm from 1,170 cc.

For the riding suite, the R nineT 100 Years gets Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and two ride modes – rain and road. The rear suspension comes with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping and fully adjustable upside-down front forks.