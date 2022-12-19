In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 December 2022 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Celebrating the centenary of its motorcycles, BMW Motorrad has released the 2023 R nineT Roadster and R18 Cruiser 100 years anniversary edition. To commemorate the year of BMW Motorrad’s founding, the R nineT Roadster and R18 Cruiser will each be produced in a limited edition run of 1,923 units each.

Both the R nineT Roadster and R18 Cruiser are fitted with BMW Motorrad’s iconic boxer-twin engine, the R nineT getting 109 hp at 7,250 rpm with 116 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm front 1,170 cc. Meanwhile, the R18 Cruiser’s boxer engine displaces 1,802 cc, putting out 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.

The R nineT 100 Years Edition gets a generous helping of chrome combined with BMW Motorrad’s Option 719 parts, including the 719 Classic wheels option with black anodised rims. The tank is a combination of black with chrome and white pin striping, complemented by knee pads and a “100 Years” badge.

Chroming is also used on the seat hump with the seat finished in two-tone combination black/ox blood while the front wheel cover is painted in classic black and features white pin striping. The Option 719 Shadow milled parts package with milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders and oil filler plug is added to the R nineT 100 Years.

Additionally, Option 719 Shadow II milled parts consisting of adjustable hand levers and a footrest system, pillion footrests as well as expansion tank covers and handlebar end mirrors is also supplied as standard. Adaptive turning light and the Comfort Package with heated grips, cruise control and Driving Modes Pro completes the extensive equipment list of the R nineT 100 Years.

For the R18 Cruiser 100 Years, like the R nineT 100 Years, comes in Classic Chrome and combines black paintwork and high-gloss chrome surfaces as well as white pin striping and a “100 Years” badge. The same paint scheme can be found on the rear mudguard as well as the front mudguard, and the side body covers.

The paintwork is complemented by an Option 719 seat upholstered in black/ox blood with diamond embossing. As for the R18 Cruiser 100 Years boxer engine, it comes finished in Avus Black, a nod to the legendary high-speed race track in Berlin where BMW Motorrad once celebrated great racing success.

Chroming is applied to the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights and mirrors. Also getting the same bright chrome treatment are the brake master cylinders, brake calipers, engine casing covers, cylinder head covers and intake manifold trims.

Completing the fit out are chromed Akrapovic rear silencers with perforated tailpipe trims in the “propeller style” of the BMW logo. Standard equipment includes adaptive turning lights, reversing aid, electronic cruise control and heated grips.