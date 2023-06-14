Mercedes-AMG A45S 4Matic+ FL launched in Malaysia – fr RM510k OTR, Street Style Edition at RM540k OTR

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 14 June 2023 6:11 pm / 0 comments

Joining the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan range in Malaysia is the Mercedes-AMG A45S 4Matic+ facelift, which arrives on the Malaysian market starting from RM509,888 on-the-road without insurance in standard trim, or up to RM539,888 as the Street Style Edition, which is shown in our images here.

Key statistics for the halo performance variant consist of the engine designated M139, which is a 1,991 cc turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine rated to output 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm to 5,250 rpm.

These outputs which are sent through an eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, and will propel the 1,680 kg hatchback from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 270 km/h.

Standard exterior kit on the Mercedes-AMG A45S 4Matic+ facelift for Malaysia includes the vertically-slatted AMG front grille with AMG badging, along with a new-to-A45 wheel design; the Street Style Edition depicted here wears 19-inch cross-spoked forged alloy wheels.

Exclusive to the A45S 4Matic+ in Malaysia is the AMG Night Package, which high-gloss black trim elements to the hatchback’s exterior. Up top, the range-topping compact model is specified with a panoramic sliding sunroof, while the rear end receives a set of quad circular exhaust outlets.

On the Street Style Edition, the exterior is treated to a Mountain Grey Magno paint colour from the brand’s Manufaktur selection, and this also gets black and matte anthracite decals with fluorescent orange highlights. Also on here are Street Style Edition decals along with model badges in high-gloss black.

Inside, a new version of the multi-function steering wheel is specified, and the unit for the A45S 4Matic+ in particular gets Microcut microfiber, along with the AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced, as well as Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfiber upholstery throughout the cabin, joined by aluminium AMG design trim and AMG floor mats, AMG illuminated door sills and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Here, the Street Style Edition gets unique interior trim items such as the contrasting orange stitching as well as “Street Style Edition” script on the floor mats.

Infotainment onboard the A45S 4Matic+ features the Burmester surround sound system along with USB Package Plus connectivity, and the A45S exclusively gets the AMG Real Performance Sound and AMG Track Pace data logger and display.

Also announced as part of the facelifted A-Class range launch in Malaysia is the AMG A35 Sedan, which also packs a 1,991 cc turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine producing 306 PS at 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm. The powertrain in the A35 features mild-hybrid electrification, and integrates a 14 PS/150 Nm electric motor; together, this setup propels the A35 Sedan from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Though not displayed at the facelifted A-Class range launch, preliminary specifications for the A35 have been revealed, and the compact sedan will come specified with 19-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels. As on the top A45S variant, the A35 Sedan will get a new front apron and power domes atop the bonnet for a tied-in AMG family look.

Like that for the A 250 4Matic AMG Line, pricing for the AMG A 35 Sedan hasn’t been finaliised. However, MBM says that production of the AMG A 35 sedan at its plant in Pekan has already begun, and final pricing should be announced for the car very soon, and should not differ much from the estimated RM354,000 ventured for it now.