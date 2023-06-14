In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 14 June 2023 3:19 pm / 4 comments

Teased earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has officially introduced the facelifted fourth-gen A-Class sedan in the country. The updated V177 makes its debut in two locally-assembled forms, the A 200 Progressive Line and A 250 4Matic AMG Line, as it was with the pre-facelift, with the only difference being that the A 250 now comes equipped with 4Matic.

Exterior revisions are minor, and are led by new headlamps that have been slightly reshaped and now have a new LED daytime running light signature, which has a single bar of light at the top of each cluster instead of an L-shaped design on the earlier iteration.

Elsewhere, the bonnet on the standard A-Class now features two power bulges to provide increased visual presence, and the hexagonal radiator grille has also been redesigned, with a black insert on the A 200 and chrome star pattern pins on the A 250 AMG Line. The front bumper has also been given a slight makeover with a reworked lower intake opening.

At the back, there’s a new rear diffuser and a new lighting signature for the tail lights, which retain their styling. As for wheels, the A 200 comes with 17-inch five twin-spoke light-alloy wheels finished in black with a high-sheen finish, while the A 250 AMG Line wears 18-inch Tremolite Grey AMG five twin-spoke light-alloy wheels.

Inside, the dashboard layout – headlined by the familiar 10.25-inch dual digital displays – remains largely unchanged, but the touchpad linked to the infotainment system has vacated the centre console. New to the car is the latest version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) in its NTG7 form, which brings along newly-designed display styles (Classic, Sporty and Discreet), three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service) and seven colour schemes.

The central display offers all previous functions and can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. Elsewhere, the telematics system has also been revised, and there’s Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

As for interior schemes, the Progressive route introduces new, dark carbon-fibre look trim elements on the A 200, with its upholstery is finished in Artico man-made leather. The AMG Line trim on the A 250 4Matic features light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim and red contrasting top-stitching on its Artico and Microcut micro-fibre upholstery.

In terms of engines, the powertrain on the A 200 continues unchanged from the pre-facelift, so no revisions to the output numbers generated by the familiar M282 1.3 litre turbocharged mill, which is 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, performance figures are identical to before, with a 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds and a 230 km/h top speed.

As for the all-wheel drive A 250, its M260 2.0 litre mill has a 48-volt mild hybrid system that integrates a belt-driven starter-generator (RSG), providing up to 14 PS and 150 Nm of assistance when setting off and improved coasting. Coupled to the 224 PS from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 350 Nm of maximum twist from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm from the petrol mill, the A 250 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds on the way to a 250 km/h top speed.

As for safety and driver assistance kit, aside from Adaptive Highbeam Assist, both A-Class variants come equipped with Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist and Active Brake Assist, and the Parking Package now supports longitudinal parking and offers, among other things, a 360-degree camera with 3D images. The A 250 4Matic comes with an additional Sports Brake System, which maintains powerful braking capability even after frequent heavy braking.

Finally, pricing. The facelifted Mercedes-Benz A 200 Progressive Line goes for RM238,888 on-the-road without insurance. As for the A 250 4Matic AMG Line, pricing has not been finalised, but will be very soon. with MBM saying that it won’t veer far from the estimated RM264,000 it is currently suggesting for the car.

