2023 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic AMG Line Sedan facelift officially priced at RM263,888 in Malaysia

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 6 September 2023 9:39 am / 4 comments

When Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) launched the facelifted V177 A-Class Sedan back in June this year, we were only provided with official pricing for the base A200 Progressive Line. The higher-spec A250 4Matic Line only had estimated pricing at the time, but the company has now provided an official figure.

The A250 4Matic AMG Line retails for RM263,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is slightly less than the RM264,000 estimate provided by MBM. As such, it is RM25,000 more than the A200 Progressive Line that goes for RM238,888 – the A-Class Sedan is a locally-assembled (CKD) model.

For the money, the A250 comes with a M260 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four engine that serves up 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. The petrol unit is augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that integrates a belt-driven starter-generator (RSG), providing up to 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) and 150 Nm of assistance when setting off and for improved coasting.

This setup is joined by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive system, enabling the A250 to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 250 km/h. The more affordable A200 gets a M282 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder making 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 250 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DCT driving the front wheels for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Standard equipment for the A250 includes the AMG Line styling package, 18-inch AMG five twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in Tremolite Grey, LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, lowered comfort suspension, light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim, black Artico and Microcut micro-fibre upholstery with red contrast stitching, powered front sports seats with memory function, Thermatic dual-zone climate control and a 64-colour ambient lighting system.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is also included, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Telematics, Mercedes me connect services, a wireless charging pad, Keyless-Go, Hands-Free Access are part of the kit list too.

As for safety and driver assistance kit, both A-Class variants come equipped with a reverse camera, Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist and Active Brake Assist, and an upgraded Parking Package that now supports longitudinal parking. The range-topping A250 gains an additional Sports Brake System, which maintains powerful braking capability even after frequent heavy braking.

2023 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic AMG Line Sedan facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

2023 Mercedes-Benz A200 Progressive Line Sedan facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic AMG Line facelift



GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz A200 Progressive Line facelift



Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.