REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By Hafriz Shah / December 8 2023 10:48 am

If you’re looking to enter the premium car sphere for the first time, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift would be one of your prime options. The V177 A200 and A250 4Matic are the two most affordable Mercedes-Benz models in Malaysia, priced at RM238,888 and RM263,888 respectively.

Rivals include the BMW 218i GranCoupe (from RM217k) and the rather absurdly priced Audi A3 Sedan (from RM327k). Look beyond strictly class rivals and plenty more will come into the picture: the larger BMW 3 Series starts from RM264k and even Merc’s own C-Class is within striking distance from RM293k. If you can forego the premium badge, the Volkswagen Arteon at RM277k with current promos is fantastic value too.

The updated V177 pair is certainly playing in a competitive field, but if you’re already set on the compact Mercedes sedan, then it’s just a matter of choosing between the two variants, the A200 vs A250 4Matic. Our video review here will detail the vast differences to help you decide.

Everything considered, I think the A250 is well worth the RM25k premium with its sportier looks and significantly superior performance, but the base A200 certainly has a far more comfortable ride and surprisingly, smoother transmission in town. Both variants have their own faults though – find out in the video above.

If you’re in the market for one, which variant would you pick, or would the A-Class Sedan be your choice at all? Do share your reasons below.

