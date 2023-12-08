REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By /

If you’re looking to enter the premium car sphere for the first time, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift would be one of your prime options. The V177 A200 and A250 4Matic are the two most affordable Mercedes-Benz models in Malaysia, priced at RM238,888 and RM263,888 respectively.

Rivals include the BMW 218i GranCoupe (from RM217k) and the rather absurdly priced Audi A3 Sedan (from RM327k). Look beyond strictly class rivals and plenty more will come into the picture: the larger BMW 3 Series starts from RM264k and even Merc’s own C-Class is within striking distance from RM293k. If you can forego the premium badge, the Volkswagen Arteon at RM277k with current promos is fantastic value too.

The updated V177 pair is certainly playing in a competitive field, but if you’re already set on the compact Mercedes sedan, then it’s just a matter of choosing between the two variants, the A200 vs A250 4Matic. Our video review here will detail the vast differences to help you decide.

Everything considered, I think the A250 is well worth the RM25k premium with its sportier looks and significantly superior performance, but the base A200 certainly has a far more comfortable ride and surprisingly, smoother transmission in town. Both variants have their own faults though – find out in the video above.

If you’re in the market for one, which variant would you pick, or would the A-Class Sedan be your choice at all? Do share your reasons below.

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?


GALLERY: 2023 Mercedes-Benz A200 Sedan Progressive Line facelift
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?


GALLERY: 2023 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic Sedan AMG Line facelift
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?
REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan facelift in Malaysia – A200 vs A250, worth the premium price?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Tags:

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2023
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2023
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2023
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2023
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2023
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2023
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2023
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ A250

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Hafriz Shah

Preferring to drive cars rather than desks, Hafriz Shah ditched his suit and tie to join the ranks of Malaysia’s motoring hacks. A car’s technical brilliance is completely lost on him, appreciating character-making quirks more. When not writing this ego trip of a bio, he’s usually off driving about aimlessly, preferably in a car with the right combination of three foot pedals and six gears.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 