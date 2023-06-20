Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge 2023 – 26-year-old from Johor finishes as champion in grand finale

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 June 2023 3:28 pm / 4 comments

Shell Malaysia has announced the results of its Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge 2023, which concluded with the grand finale for the event last weekend. The challenge sought to find the one Malaysian who could clock the best fuel economy with the company’s new and improved FuelSave 95 formulation, which was introduced in February.

Formulated after five years of extensive research and tests conducted by 150 fuel scientists across the globe, the company said its updated Euro 4M RON 95 petrol delivers better performance through deeper cleaning and protection as well as improved fuel economy, delivering up to 15 km more per tank.

After a month-long search across five regions, the grand finale saw five contestants competing to see who could set the best mileage record with the maingrade fuel. The 121 km route chosen for the challenge began at Shell SM Alisha, Shah Alam, taking contestants through Cyberjaya, Bukit Jalil, Cheras, Ampang, Gombak, Sri Hartamas, Kota Damansara and Puncak Alam before returning to the starting point.

Chin Li Qin from Johor emerged as the grand finale champion, breaking his previous record of 25.45 km per litre by registering an impressive 28.23 km per litre to take home the grand prize of RM20,000.

“I’m genuinely excited to win the Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge 2023. It was impressive to see all participants achieving mileage beyond the average benchmark. Some roads were quite challenging, but I tried to keep myself calm and drive like I normally do back in my hometown,” Chin said.

The 26-year-old competed against Jeffrey Tan Teck Seng from Port Dickson, Ahmad Amirul Runass from Kuantan, Muhammad Jazli Mahathir from Ipoh, and Lai Siaw Feng from Kuching, who represented their respective regions.

The company said that the new and improved Shell FuelSave95 had delivered on its promise by allowing motorists to experience longer uninterrupted drives of up to 15 km longer per tank.

“Now, not only are we able to quantify the fuel economy gained by the customers from a full tank of Shell FuelSave 95, we are also able to witness the unbelievable mileage experienced by our customers, which further proves our new and improved Shell FuelSave95 to be truly better by far,” said Seow Lee Ming, general manager of mobility at Shell Malaysia.