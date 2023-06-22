Wee Ka Siong reiterates ABS and ESC a must in new cars, even on a budget model like the Perodua Axia E

MCA president and ex-transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has reiterated that there is a need to have essential safety components such as anti-lock braking (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) in all new cars, even in a budget model like the 2023 Perodua Axia E, The Star reports.
Launched last week, the Axia E, which is based on the first-generation Axia is the national automaker’s cheapest offering. Priced at RM22,000, the base spec model does not come equipped with ESC or ABS. Following the launch of the model, Wee had questioned why this was so.
In a video posted on his Facebook page, the Ayer Hitam MP said the government had made it mandatory that ESC as well as ABS has to be included in all new cars, and the automaker could not use the reason that the car had met requirements based on its safety approval gained from testing under the old protocol in 2014, when ESC was not mandatory.
“Perodua should look beyond 2014, as car manufacturers have worked towards improving the safety features in vehicles tremendously since then. ABS was expensive then, but now, it has become cheaper with the advent of technology and is a must,” he said.
He said that in emergency situations, ESC and ABS could not only save the lives of the driver and passengers, but also limit the risk for pedestrians and other road users. “With these elements, the car will not swerve when the brakes are applied, and the driver can maintain control of the vehicle, which is very important,” he explained.
Buyers should look at safety features as an integral part of the vehicle and understand why the government had a good reason for making these features mandatory, he said.
“Visualise this, that if 20,000 units of this RM22,000 vehicle are sold per year, we would have about 100,000 such vehicles on the road in the next five years, posing a potential risk not only to the drivers, but to all road users. This is why we need to act now and not regret later,” he stated.
He added that he would support any proposals by the government to provide incentives or subsidies to car manufacturers to ensure essential safety features are in place.
Come on perodua respond to him.
Add on ABS only also ok liao mah.
I am someone who does not like ABS, and can control my car properly even in rain (FYI ABS does nothing for your safety if your tires does not touch the road in heavy tropical downpour). I am sure there are ppl like me out there.
So please leave the Axia E alone.
Not every driver on the road can drive defencely as u, can pursuit in the rain some more.
That’s because some of them have kopi-o licence.
“Perodua should look beyond 2014, …”
Is why Chinese already look beyond race-based politics starting 20+ years ago….
There are, but not enough numbers to be taken seriously.
And I am sure there a lot more people out there that cannot control their car properly like you do son. Cars are not built for a spesific group of people, they are made for everyone in mind
correction – i like ABS, and my foot is the ABS
Yes Perodua please disclose how much would ABS and ESC cost. Will the extra cost be too much preventing low income motorcyclists from switching to a relatively much safer car.
Responsible & hardworking ex-Transport Minister has spoken, lets see what Fancy Plate Salesman No1 oops I mean current Transport Minister has to say.
When Ayer Hitam was the transport minister from 2020 to 2022, did he raise this matter to P2 for their Axia E cars that were manufactured since 1/7/2018?
Why so much air time to this wee wee over a car that’s just rm22k? My number plate also cost rm15k already.
He don’t want to be the man known to resurrect the keranda car. That moniker now goes to Loke.
That was actually my job.
This dude secretly sign SD to join the greenies,dah lupa?
Now he is part of ruling coalition..dont fault rakyat for calling him a Trojan horse.
His party lost badly in GE15…somemore trying to score cheap political points..hamidikor no tiow him.
“Responsible and hardworking” hahahaahahahahaahha
The local circus is hiring a clown and you’re overqualified for the job.
You mean yourself eh?
The most number of fancy plate series was actually in 2017 when WKS and Bossku were ruling the country
Yes… Alot of series, but managed to make less money for the government. They just take a fixed fee for the whole series and let the “private” associations make.
Hence we don’t know how much those “Patriot”, “Perfert”, “IQ”, “VIP”… series made. But government sure made very little.
Back in 2017 WKS was not the Transport Minister dope.
Tis fella wan to score point only, then wat abt those old cars that r currently on the road which does not hav tis safety features.
Old cars are old cars, this Axia E is BRAND NEW SOLD IN SHOWROOM TODAY car
at RM22,000 what other new car do you think the target market could choose?
In Europe even the cheapest barebone car has ESC, ABS & 6 airbags. Safety is not an optional feature just for the rich.
I wonder why he didnt enforce earlier?
sampai Exora removed 2 airbags for same variant – Premium?
Exora airbag was removed during his predecessor ministry which is… oops also Loke!
Simple way to solve this debate… Just get the new Axia tested in the updated Asean NCAP. Let the rating do the rest.
If proton was smart they should release an updated Saga SV with all the saftey features including ESC in the car.
Asean NCAP? You mean tested by MIROS which are *sponsored* by P2? Sure sure. Sure score 5 stars lah. Ada bolas go test Aussie NCAP like Proton did.
https://www.ancap.com.au/safety-ratings/proton/s16/979b1a
Proton Saga BLM Australia 3 stars NCAP.
Simplest is don’t sell. No need to debate.
P2 just need to issue a statement such as “due to serious concern of our ex minister on the safety of our product, we regrettably have to pull the product off the shelf.”
After that, see how the rakyat respond to wee wee.
We will probably want him to be PM
Yes, Even with the lowest E spec without ECS also but we deserve having the basic safety features like ABS. I hope Perodua will include ABS in this E spec.
Let’s introduce ABS + Automatic GB in this AXIA EXtra 2023 and sell it at Rm26K will be very appreciated by most Malaysian.
I think retain the old price of rm24k but give ABS + EBD is a proposition that I can happily accept.
Auto is something that I highly doubtful because it is eating into the All new Axia sales .
Hope P2 come out with a response soon as I am waiting to place my order. But I think is also not lightly because this is a rahmah car. All the development cost is already fully amortized according to the ceo. Retooling to add a component is costly, more so than parts itself.
Go back & tok about telur la. Trying to be relevant.
why last time he didnt work hard to get the Gomen Rahmah Axia E,
now bising banyak?
Wee might as well go make international news?
he can try commenting to Europe Liscence-Free Micro car standard.
like Citroen Ami Plastic kosong Car –
from €7,790 to €10,450
doesnt even have airbags to begin.
Wee should help contribute to affordability.
YB should also push for the mandatory re-evaluation of drivers (including psychiatric examinations) who had some how crashed their ABS/ESC equipped vehicles, before allowing them to drive again.
Aiya banyak susah this ex minister, P2 just stop selling this one lah.. easy. Let the consumer buy the new Axia G.
If you are so sure why not do us a favour and sue the car maker on behalf of us aren’t you a MP to represent us instead what we get from you previously is constant inflating the price of MRT, ECRL, LRT3 with our tax payers money and when things goes haywire you are no where to be seen to solve the issue last year.
He is a MP, he is in the government and not an opposition.
He shouldn’t complain. He should instead implement.
You clearly have no idea how governments work, he is an MP but he is NOT a minister. He cannot implement jack shit without being in the ministry. You should ask Loke that question.
P2 already doing Msians a favour with a car at this price in our current economy.
I dare p1 to do the same. Cannot right. This ex minister know how to bising only. When it came to work, it was clear to see how incompetent he was
This useless POS talks a lot. They are making the cars affordable!! What did he do when he was at MOT? Nothing
True true… P2 actually made the situation better by reducing the price. Why all the hate?
yes as MOT he quiet, now talk so much.
Why give this sore loser attention?
Because he talks sense unlike sore winners?
Yes, he attempts to sound sensible only after when he is no longer in the position of authority.
Sounds like a lot of PH mentris after they lost the Government in 2020
When become minister – ABS what? Zzzzz…
When become jobless – Must put ABS now! Safety first!
Mr. Wee, you should have made it the law when you were the minister.
Now you blaming others for something you should have done.
there you see, Wee also has the same as me. P2 has the option to include ABS and EBD but they choose not to do so.
What’s the problem? You can choose not to buy.
i didn’t buy coz i drive civic FC turbo. any time safer than axia.
It is already a law to have ABS/ESC, a new vehicle needs to pass Type Approval (JPJ) for it to be sold, latest Type Approval will need ABS/ESC, this Axia kosong already have the Type Approval long ago which ABS/ESC is not compulsory. Memang ada loophole.
So, Perodua is just being utterly irresponsible for selling this kind of vehicle. 2023 Axia too expensive for lower incomes & cannot make money, then sell this tin kosong. Assume mostly will be teenagers that will drive this Axia kosong, with no experience driving properly, sudden braking all the time, drive 120km/h, matilah semua… C’mon Perodua at least ABS la, regardless the law. PNB (gomen) indirectly has shares in Perodua buatlah something, unless..
Perodua can sell any burukdua cars, no issues