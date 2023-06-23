Geely Galaxy L7 PHEV on sale in China – fr RM91,133

First unveiled as part of the Geely Galaxy range of passenger vehicles, the Geely Galaxy L7 has gone on sale in China priced from US$19,500 (RM91,133), Car News China reports.
The Galaxy L7 is the first of the range of Geely Galaxy models to go on sale, packing a petrol-hybrid powertrain that outputs 390 hp and up to 115 km of electric range on the Chinese CLTC testing protocol (90 km WLTP) from its 18.7 kWh LFP battery; a smaller 9.11 kWh LFP battery offers 55 km of EV range of the CLTC cycle, or 43 km on the WLTP.
A 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 163 hp, and is paired with a 146 hp electric motor for a combined system output of 390 hp and 535 Nm.
Transmission for the Galaxy L7 is three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), and was stated at its debut to have a fuel consumption figure of 5.23 l/100 km on the CLTC protocol and up to 1,370 km of fuel range. The Galaxy L7 attains a claimed top speed of 200 km/h.
In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy L7 measures 4,700 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm, which offers its interior a maximum legroom measurement of 630 mm.
The interior of the Galaxy L7 features an array of three displays; this is comprised of a 10.25-inch drivers instrument panel, a 13.2-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display and a 16.2-inch screen located ahead of the front passenger. These are also joined by a 25.6-inch head-up display, while audio comes courtesy of an 11-speaker setup by Infinity.
Further conveniences include Bluetooth phone connectivity, as well as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. Passive safety equipment in the Galaxy L7 includes a roof-mounted airbag which deploys from the upper edge of the windscreen, which offers occupants added protection in the event of windscreen breakage.
Pricing for the Geely Galaxy L7 in China starts from US$19,500 (RM91,133), ranging up to US$24,430 (RM114,234) across the five variants which are sold in China.
GALLERY: Geely Galaxy range debut
Comments
Wow this car looks awesome and the price is spot on. Lets see how much it’ll become if it ever make it to Malaysia. Our tax is needed to feed the walking OKU group. In China and many other country, their government makes money for the people but in Malaysia we have OKU Government that makes money FROM its people. Haram like fak these people
aiya…come here sell at least 250k ….mana ada murah punya…..
Come here bcome Proton Cakerawala
Taim for you to migrate back la wish you best
136+146=390?
No wonder reality doesn’t feel?
Kena check wheel dyno chart
Now this looks promising. Very high in consideration with this kind of setup since we don’t have chargers everywhere.
If sell in Malaysia, it would be RM191,133 lol
i’ve never been a fan of most Chinese cars today because the designs are usually too loud and tacky (like the Atto 3’s interior).
this however actually looks quite classy. not bad at all.
Masuk Malaysia RM200k. Syukur RM turun..