Geely Galaxy L7 PHEV on sale in China – fr RM91,133

23 June 2023

First unveiled as part of the Geely Galaxy range of passenger vehicles, the Geely Galaxy L7 has gone on sale in China priced from US$19,500 (RM91,133), Car News China reports.

The Galaxy L7 is the first of the range of Geely Galaxy models to go on sale, packing a petrol-hybrid powertrain that outputs 390 hp and up to 115 km of electric range on the Chinese CLTC testing protocol (90 km WLTP) from its 18.7 kWh LFP battery; a smaller 9.11 kWh LFP battery offers 55 km of EV range of the CLTC cycle, or 43 km on the WLTP.

A 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 163 hp, and is paired with a 146 hp electric motor for a combined system output of 390 hp and 535 Nm.

Transmission for the Galaxy L7 is three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), and was stated at its debut to have a fuel consumption figure of 5.23 l/100 km on the CLTC protocol and up to 1,370 km of fuel range. The Galaxy L7 attains a claimed top speed of 200 km/h.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy L7 measures 4,700 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm, which offers its interior a maximum legroom measurement of 630 mm.

The interior of the Galaxy L7 features an array of three displays; this is comprised of a 10.25-inch drivers instrument panel, a 13.2-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display and a 16.2-inch screen located ahead of the front passenger. These are also joined by a 25.6-inch head-up display, while audio comes courtesy of an 11-speaker setup by Infinity.

Further conveniences include Bluetooth phone connectivity, as well as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. Passive safety equipment in the Galaxy L7 includes a roof-mounted airbag which deploys from the upper edge of the windscreen, which offers occupants added protection in the event of windscreen breakage.

Pricing for the Geely Galaxy L7 in China starts from US$19,500 (RM91,133), ranging up to US$24,430 (RM114,234) across the five variants which are sold in China.

GALLERY: Geely Galaxy range debut