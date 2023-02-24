In Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 24 February 2023 12:35 pm / 10 comments

Geely Auto has unveiled Geely Galaxy, its high-end electrified model range that begins with the Geely Galaxy Light EV concept – previously shown in a teaser last month – and the Galaxy L7 plug-in hybrid SUV. These models will employ a dedicated electrified architecture, along with E-CMA for its long range hybrid models.

Seven new models in the Galaxy range are planned for debut in the next two years, where four of these will be long-range hybrid models such as the Galaxy L7 SUV and the Galaxy L6 sedan, which are set to commence deliveries in the second and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

Meanwhile, fully electric models fall under the Galaxy E range, the first of which to emerge will be the Galaxy E8 in the fourth quarter of this year. The company also revealed its new battery safety system, along with its operating system, satellite network integration and a passive safety innovation; more on these as we go along.

Geely Galaxy logo (left) and Geely Galaxy L7 PHEV; click to enlarge

The Aegis battery safety system will debut on the Galaxy range of models, which will offer the vehicles increased user protection and peace of mind for the user throughout the lifespan of the battery unit, says Geely.

Geely claims an industry-first electromagnetic radiation protection for the vehicle’s occupants from the battery system in three areas; the first is by having crafted cell-level electromagnetic radiation protection design standards, while the second is the company’s structural safety development system spanning the different stages of development, from simulation testing through to real-life vehicle verification.

Structural protection for the battery in this battery safety system involves passing two impact tests; a bottom impact test at 30 km/h, and a full-length bottom scrape test at 20 km/h. To succeed, the vehicle will need to emerge without damage, said Geely Auto Group CEO Jerry Gan in the presentation.

Geely has also fortified its battery design from being merely fireproof, to becoming fireproof and explosion-proof, to have high puncture resistance and a low fail rate, he continued.

The Aegis battery system will have to withstand a bottom impact test at 30 km/h, and a full-length bottom scrape test at 20 km/h and emerge without damage. Click to enlarge

Completing the trio of battery safety systems in the Aegis suite is the Wise Star cloud-connected central computing system, which is capable of up to 81,000 trillion calculations per second, enabling the Aegis system to accurately predict and pre-empt thermal runaway scenarios and other situations, thus helping to increase battery life by 20%, says Geely.

Joining the launch of the Geely Galaxy duo is the latest generation of Geely’s hybrid powertrain, called the NordThor 8848 that has achieved a peak thermal efficiency of 44.26%. This is made possible by a predictive energy management system – an industry-first, says Geely – which helps to improve fuel efficiency by 15%.

The hybrid engine is paired with a NordThor three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), which Geely claims will offer the best balance of performance and economy. Specified in the upcoming Galaxy L7, this will propel the PHEV SUV from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, and to a top speed of 200 km/h, according to Geely.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the plug-in hybrid SUV has been tested to attain a fuel consumption figure of 5.23 l/100 km on the WLTC test protocol, and attain a range of up to 1,370 km.

Also introduced at the unveiling event was the Galaxy N operating system, which has been developed with a strong focus on self-developed chips and operating systems, cloud computing as well as satellite networks.

Through the wider Geely Holding Group’s network of satellites, this network will enable Geely Galaxy vehicles to access centimetre-accurate positioning and facilitate high-precision maps to aid in intelligent driving functions, said Geely.

The Geely Holding Group expects to complete the launch of 72 satellites in its network by 2025 to offer full global coverage for Geely Galaxy vehicles, thus offering the positioning capability “with no blind spots anywhere in the world”, Gan said.

The Galaxy N operating system is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, enabling the quickest system start-up time in its class, says Geely, with just 0.5 of a second required for the system to become operational. Its user interface will resemble that of a smartphone, according to CEO Gan, where application icons can be dragged and dropped just like on a mobile device.

For interior accommodation in the Galaxy L7, the SUV boasts of a wheelbase measuring 2,785 mm, which allows for maximum legroom of 630 mm. Here, Gan also revealed that the Galaxy L7 will feature a top-mounted airbag, which deploys from the upper edge of the windscreen. In addition to impact protection, the roof-based deployment of the airbag will also provide the occupant with added protection in the event of windscreen breakage, Gan added.

To recap, these new technologies will be rolled out with the start of customer deliveries of the Galaxy L7 SUV and the Galaxy L6 sedan, which will be taking place in the second and third quarter of this year, respectively. These will be followed by the fully electric Galaxy E8, scheduled for deliveries in Q4 2023.