BYD expands its presence in Penang, JB – shopping mall showrooms in Gurney Plaza, MidValley Southkey

In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 26 June 2023 5:07 pm / 2 comments

BYD has expanded its presence in Penang and Johor Bahru with the opening of two new BYD Centres. The Penang outlet is located in Gurney Plaza while the JB outlet is in Mid Valley Southkey. What’s unusual here, at least for Malaysians, is that both showrooms are in shopping malls.

Developed by Sime Darby Beyond Auto, the new centres were designed to ‘offer elevated experiences for customers’. “The response to BYD in the Malaysian market has been overwhelmingly positive, clearly demonstrating growing adoption of EVs in the country. We are pleased to build up our momentum with this expansion drive to continue serving increasing EV demand amongst consumers across Malaysia with BYD’s innovative vehicles,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of Sime Darby Motors retail and distribution – Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau.

“The aggressive expansion of BYD’s network in Malaysia shows positive growth for EV prospects in the country, as more Malaysians recognise BYD’s brand presence and the benefits of EV. This further demonstrates the confidence in BYD’s branding and the strong partnership with Sime Darby Motors and we look forward to continue growing this,” said Eagle Zhao, MD of BYD Malaysia and Indonesia.

The new mall showrooms are 1S outlets, and BYD customers from northern and southern regions can access after-sales service at Jalan Sungai Pinang in Penang and Jalan Skudai Kiri in JB, respectively. These are in addition to BYD’s flagship 3S centre in Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara; and a city centre showroom at TREC KL, Jalan Tun Razak.

Sime Darby Beyond Auto says that all after-sales service centres are equipped to provide diagnostic support for accurate car maintenance and service needs. BYD’s integrated management of parts distribution throughout the nation ensures sufficient supply of spare parts for its vehicles and this is backed by highly trained technicians at the after-sales service centres to ensure quality care and expertise for customers’ ease of mind, the company adds.

EV specialist BYD officially entered the Malaysian market in December 2022 with the Atto 3, which starts from RM150k. BYD SD Motors Malaysia has declared plans to introduce a smaller and more affordable EV called the Dolphin, and a sleek electric sedan called the Seal. Both have impressive specs and are pleasing to the eye – click on the links to check them out. Our full review of the Atto 3 is below.