New rates for Salak Tinggi Park & Ride from July 1 – daytime RM3, outdoor overnight now from RM7

28 June 2023

There are new rates for the Salak Tinggi Park & Ride for those using the KLIA Transit trains to the airport. The new rates are effective from July 1, 2023.

According to ERL, the daytime parking rate is an unchanged RM3, but take note that the daytime rate is applicable from 4.31 am till 1.30 am. Meanwhile, the overnight rate is now RM9 for the covered multi-storey carpark and RM7 for open carparks B and C. The overnight rate is counted from 1.31 am to 4.30 am. The overnight rate was previously RM5.

The overnight rate for subsequent days (4.31 am until exit time) is +RM12 and +RM10 per day or part thereof for the covered and open carpark, respectively. For regulars such as airline crew or airport workers, you have two choices – reserved parking at the covered building for RM150 per month, or RM80 season parking at the open carpark A, which is reserved for season parkers. To apply, check out the instructions below.

ERL gives an example of someone entering carpark B at 3pm today (Day 1) and exiting at 11am on Day 3. This person will pay RM30, a total of the daytime rate on Day 1 (RM3), overnight rate on Day 1 (RM7) plus two days of RM10. One can pay using a Touch n Go card – just make sure that the card is not used at any other carpark between entry and exit.

There have been cases of catalytic converter thefts at train station car parks of late – is parking here safe? ERL says that Salak Tinggi Park & Ride has CCTV cameras in the multi-storey building and open carpark A (the season parkers). For open carparks B and C, “our on-ground personnel are on duty 24/7 at each carpark”. However, as with all carparks, the operator is not liable for losses. “Please lock your vehicle and remove all valuables,” is the warning.

Lastly, open carparks B and C will not be tarred. The surface has been covered with crusher run suitable for vehicle traffic, ERL says.