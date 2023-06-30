BYD Dolphin launching in Thailand on July 6 – up to 60.48 kWh, 490 km EV range, 204 PS; Malaysia next?

In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2023 10:44 am / 0 comments

Official pricing for the BYD Dolphin in Thailand will be revealed next week on July 6, with deliveries set to begin from July 17 onwards, according to a report by Headlightmag. The electric vehicle (EV) was presented at this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show and will be available in two variants.

The entry-level option is the Standard Range that features a front electric motor rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 180 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds. This variant comes with the company’s in-house-developed Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 44.92 kWh, which is good for a range of up to 410 km following the NEDC standard.

As for charging, the Standard Range supports a max AC input of 7 kW and DC input of 60 kW, with provisions for vehicle-to-load (V2L) to power external devices or accessories. According to the report, Standard Range variants will be offered with monotone colours.

Meanwhile, the range-topper is the Extended Range that gets two-tone colour schemes and a more substantial battery with a capacity of 60.48 kWh. This enables an increased range of 490 km and with a more powerful electric motor delivering 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm, the century sprint time is decreased to seven seconds. The higher-capacity battery will handle the same AC input as the lesser one, but DC fast charging is bumped up to 80 kW – V2L support is also standard here.

In terms of equipment, the Dolphin will be available with adaptive LED headlamps, heated side mirrors, 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, synthetic leather seat upholstery, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay support, keyless entry and start, automatic air-conditioning, a panoramic glass roof and a wireless phone charger.

Safety and driver assistance systems include the usual mix of passive systems (AEB, traction control, ESC), accompanied by adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert as well as lane departure alert and prevention.

The Dolphin also appeared in Malaysia last December as part of an official preview and is expected to be launched here in Q4 2023. The Dolphin is priced below the Atto 3 in China and was previously estimated to retail for 799,999 baht (about RM105k) in Thailand – the Atto 3 starts from 1.0999 million baht (about RM144k) there.

The popular price point brought up for the Malaysian-market Dolphin at the time was RM100k, which would place it within range of the Neta V, currently the most affordable EV in Malaysia at RM99,800.

