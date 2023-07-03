Maxus 9 EV MPV coming to Malaysia soon – larger all-electric rival to Toyota Alphard/Vellfire, 540 km range

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Maxus / By Anthony Lim / 3 July 2023 12:43 pm / 1 comment

Weststar Maxus has teased the upcoming arrival of an electric vehicle in the near future, and while nothing is mentioned specifically in the short video clip the company posted on Instagram, the highlights show a MPV form that quite easily identifies the EV as the Maxus 9.

Also known as the Maxus Mifa 9 in China, its domestic market, the all-electric MPV is already in neighbouring Thailand, having made its debut in the Kingdom earlier this year at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS).

A direct competitor to the Toyota Alphard, the three-row Maxus 9 is a slightly larger offering than the MPV it’s pitched against, measuring in at 5,270 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,840 mm tall, with a 3,200 mm-long wheelbase. The Toyota is shorter (4,945 mm long) and narrower (1,850 mm wide), and its wheelbase is also shorter at 3,000 mm.

More importantly, it satisfies all the requirements of those looking to step away from ICE and into electrification, being powered by front-mounted electric motor rated at 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 350 Nm of torque.

A ternary lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 90 kWh provides the all-electric MPV with a travel range of 540 km based on the NEDC standard. The battery can be fully charged in 8.5 hours with an AC input at a max of 11 kW, or get from a 30-80% state of charge in about 36 minutes with a DC fast charger running at 120 kW.

Specifications and kit from the Thai-market version offer a suggestion of what to expect. In Thailand, the Maxus 9 is being offered in two grades, starting with the X Luxury. This comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights with sequential turn signals.

Also on, a front sunroof, a rear panoramic glass roof, faux leather upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered steering wheel adjustment, powered front seats as well as second-row captain chairs with massage and heating functions.

There’s also automatic air-conditioning with vents for the second and third rows, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry/start, powered sliding doors and tailgate, rain-sensing wipers and an eight-speaker audio system.

The second variant is the V Super Luxury, which adds on run-flat tyres, genuine leather upholstery, improved powered front seats with massage, heating, ventilation and driver’s side memory functions, VIP-style second-row captain chairs, a digital rear view mirror and a 12 speaker audio system.

Safety and driver assistance kit are identical for both the X and V and include the usual passive systems (stability control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist), auto brake hold, tyre pressure monitoring, driver monitoring, AEB, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor and all-around parking sensors.

Pricing in Thailand starts from 2,499,000 baht (RM331,900) for the X Luxury, with the V Super Luxury going for 2,699,000 baht (RM358,400). At point of launch, Thai buyers received a complimentary package worth more than 120,000 baht (RM15,939) in the form of a complimentary home charger and installation costs.

GALLERY: Maxus 9 EV MPV at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show