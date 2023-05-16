In Cars, International News, Maxus / By Mick Chan / 16 May 2023 3:47 pm / 0 comments

Pricing has been revealed for the MG Maxus 9 fully electric MPV in Thailand, where it is available in two variants – the X Luxury, at 2,499,000 baht (RM331,951), and the V Super Luxury, at 2,699,000 baht (RM358,518).

The Thai-market launch of the Maxus 9 electric MPV is presented with an introductory package worth more than 120,000 baht (RM15,939) in total, and this is comprised of a complimentary MG home charger at 42,057 baht (RM5,579) with installation worth 18,692 baht (RM2,478).

This also includes an eight-year, 200,000 km battery warranty and a five-year, 160,000 km vehicle warranty, along with unlimited roadside assistance with five-year unlimited limousine service in case of emergencies.

The electric MPV made its premiere at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, where it was made available to book at a fee of 20,000 baht (RM2,594), which entitled customers to a 40,000 baht (RM5,192) discount upon delivery. While branded MG Maxus, this is a fully Maxus product, and the MG branding in Thailand is because it is sold via MG Thailand. In its native China, it is known as the Maxus Mifa 9.

Measuring 5,270 mm long, 2,000 mm wide, 1,840 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,200 mm, the Maxus 9 is slightly larger than the ubiquitous Toyota Alphard, which measures 4,945 mm long and 1,850 mm wide with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm, by comparison.

Powertrain in the Maxus 9 is by a front-mounted motor producing 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque, feeding from a 90 kWh ternary lithium-ion battery offering up to 540 km of range on the older NEDC testing standard. A full charge via AC input at a maximum rate of 11 kW is achieved in 8.5 hours, while DC fast charging at 120 kW enables a 30-80% state of charge in around 36 minutes.

Standard equipment beginning with X Luxury variant includes 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights with sequential turn signals, a front sunroof, a rear panoramic glass roof, faux leather upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered steering wheel adjustment, powered front seats as well as second-row captain chairs with massage and heating functions.

Also on is automatic air-conditioning with second- and third-row vents, PM2.5 air filtration, seven-inch digital instrumentation, wireless phone charger, keyless entry and start, powered sliding doors and tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, eight speakers and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The higher V Super Luxury trim level brings run-flat tyres, genuine leather, powered front seats with massage, heating, ventilation and driver’s side memory functions, captain seating in the second row, digital rear-view mirror, a 12-speaker audio system (the X starts with eight) and nine USB ports, up from seven in the X.

Safety systems in the Maxus 9 include driver monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor and all-around parking sensors.

These are in addition to tyre pressure monitoring and auto brake hold, as well as the basic active safety systems such as stability control, ABS, EBD, brake assist and hill start assist.

Priced at 2,499,000 baht (RM331,951) for the X Luxury and 2,699,000 baht (RM358,518) for the V Super Luxury, the Maxus 9 electric MPV is available in Pearl White and Black Knight across both variants, while the range-topping V additionally gets the choice of Granite Gray with a contrasting black roof finish for an additional 30,000 baht (RM3,978).

GALLERY: MG Maxus 9 EV MPV at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show