Maxus MIFA 9 EV MPV launched in Singapore – 435 km range from 90 kWh battery; priced from RM979,679

MG Maxus 9 EV MPV at BIMS 2023

The Maxus MIFA 9 fully electric MPV has been launched in Singapore, starting from S$282,999 (RM979,679) in the city-state. Offered in this market with a 90 kWh battery, this provides the electric MPV with a maximum range of 435 km according to Singaporean site Car Buyer.

Known as the MG Maxus 9 in Thailand, this has made its debut in the market at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show in March, and is set to arrive in Malaysia. For comparison, MG Maxus 9 pricing in Thailand at launch started from 2,499,000 baht (RM331,900), up to 2,699,000 baht (RM358,400) for the top trim level.

Charging at its maximum DC rate of 120 kW enables a 30-80% state of charge in 30 minutes, while charging at 11 kW AC replenishes the battery from 5% to 100% in 8.5 hours. This feeds a 180 kW (245 PS) and 350 Nm motor that drives the front wheels, propelling the MIFA 9 EV from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and to a top speed of 180 km/h.

Measuring 5,270 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,840 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,200 mm, the MIFA 9 is the first fully electric premium MPV to go on sale in Singapore, reports Car Buyer, and is larger than the category’s stalwart Toyota Alphard and Vellfire MPV range (which have been given a full model change last month), over which the MIFA 9 has a 200 mm advantage in wheelbase.

MG Maxus 9 EV MPV at BIMS 2023

The three-row electric MPV seats seven, and the all-important middle row features a pair of electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated pilot seats with massage function, footrests and six-way adjustable armrests. behind these, the third row offers seating for three.

Infotainment in the MIFA 9 is accessed through a 12.3-inch central screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the driver gets a seven-inch digital instrument display. Front occupants get a wireless device charging pad in the centre console, while all three rows get USB ports for device charging throughout the cabin. For devices with higher power requirements, the second row also has a 220-volt power outlet.

Safety kit in the MIFA 9 includes a 360-degree panoramic view camera, 360-degree blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keep assist.

Starting from S$282,999 (RM979,679) in Singapore in this seven-seater form, the Maxus MIFA 9 fully electric MPV will be joined in the Singapore market by an even more luxurious variant with ‘aeroplane-style’ middle-row seats which incorporate folding tables.

