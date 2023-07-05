Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV teased again for Malaysia – V2L charging capability, 614 km range, 605 Nm of torque

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 5 July 2023 5:57 pm / 1 comment

The Hyundai Malaysia Facebook page has once again offered hints of the arrival of the Ioniq 6 fully electric model, and the page has most recently alluded to a torque figure of 605 Nm.

This is the same as the torque output figure from the Ioniq 5, which produces 305 PS and the aforementioned 605 Nm from a dual-motor powertrain. This offers a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds for the Ioniq 5, while official 0-100 km/h time for the Ioniq 6 is a tenth quicker, at 5.1 seconds.

More teaser posts for the Ioniq 6 have appeared on the brand’s local Facebook page since we last reported on its touting of the car’s 0.21 Cd drag coefficient figure, which the manufacturer has said enables an energy consumption rate of 13.9 kWh/100 km on the WLTP cycle, which Hyundai says makes it one of the most energy-efficient EVs.

That, in turn enables a claimed battery range of up to 614 km, which Hyundai Malaysia says is equivalent to a journey between Taiping, Perak to Johor Bahru. Electricity in the Ioniq 6 is stored in a 77.4 kWh battery pack, and the car’s 800-volt electrical architecture also permits 400-volt charging, being on the E-GMP platform that also underpins the Ioniq 5.

This matches the Ioniq 5 in being able to take up to 350 kW DC fast charging, which lets the streamliner EV attain a 10-80% charge in 18 minutes. Also as alluded to in one of the brand’s Facebook posts, this brings vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability that enables the Ioniq 6 to serve as an electricity source.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. From our live images of the show car at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, digital side cameras take the place of conventional mirrors, while the Parametric Pixel design can be seen on its headlamps, rear combination lamps and high-mount stop lamp.

Inside, instrumentation is via a 12-inch digital display alongside a 12-inch infotainment screen. Users get access to both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Bluetooth multi-connection capability allows two devices to be connected at the same time.

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 at 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show