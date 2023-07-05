RON97 petrol price July 2023 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged, still RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 5 July 2023 5:46 pm / 2 comments

With Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update announcement in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has released the latest retail prices of fuels for the coming week of July 6 to 12, 2023.

No change, once again in the price of RON 97 petrol, which means that the premium grade of petrol continues to be priced at RM3.37 per litre, which is the same as it was last week.

The status quo remains for RON 95 petrol, staying put at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Also unchanged are the prices of diesel, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre. As such, the Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel also holds station at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will ne announced. This is the 27th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 234th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.