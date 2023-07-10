2024 Peugeot 208 facelift debuts – e-208 EV now offers 400 km of range; mild hybrid and NA engines available

In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2023 6:00 pm / 2 comments

The second-generation Peugeot 208 has been given a facelift with visual updates, new kit and increased range for all the all-electric variant known as the e-208. According to the French carmaker, this iteration of the 208 has been hugely successful since its initial debut in 2019, as it was named the 2020 European Car of the Year and even stole the title of Europe’s best-selling car last year from the Volkswagen Golf.

To keep the momentum going, the hatchback a new light signature with three long vertical light claws instead of just one. These are integrated into the gloss black insert of the front bumper and they are shifted towards the outer edge to provide a broader stance.

On the GT trim level, this light feature is extended into the lighting function of the LED headlamps using three independent optical modules – the lesser Active and Allure trims don’t get this. Elsewhere, the grille receives a body-coloured pattern which blends into the bumper, matching the look applied to the facelifted 508.

As for the rear, the taillights gain a new light signature where the “three-claw” is oriented horizontally rather than vertically, again, for a greater sense of width. On GT models, the reversing lights and indicators are also LED. The 208 also finally gets the brand’s latest lion badge and new lettering, joined by nameplates finished in a new Basalt Grey – the e-208’s ‘E’ badge is in two-tone blue and white.

Customers will have more colours to choose from, with Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey begin added for seven total options – the GT trim adds gloss black wheel arches and an optional black roof. Peugeot offers new wheel designs ranging from 16 to 17 inches in size, all with a four-spoke centre stamped with the logo to conceal the wheel nuts.

Inside, you’ll find most of it has been carried over, with the i-Cockpit being the main highlight. For the facelift, all trim levels now get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard. Allure and GT trims will also get a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with a new design, but the base Active has a 3.5-inch multi-info display with analogue dials.

Other changes include an eight-colour ambient lighting system for the 208 GT while versions equipped with a six-speed manual transmission get a revised gearshift knob. Models with the eight-speed automatic keep the same gear selector that has been in place since early 2022.

Just like the exterior, the steering wheel gets the new logo and badging, while black Alcantara upholstery with Adamite Green stitching is now optionally available on the GT, which also gets Adamite Green accents on the armrests and dashboard.

The 208 Allure and GT now come with three USB-C ports as standard (two front, one rear), plus a USB-A port in the rear. Peugeot also increased the output of the wireless charging pad to 15 W from 5 W and there are higher-definition cameras for the reverse assistant.

In terms of powertrains, the e-208’s battery has been updated with an energy capacity of 51 kWh instead of 50 kWh previously, which is good for a range of 400 km (WLTP under approval), up from 362 km. Power goes to an improved electric motor at the front that is rated at 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW), up from 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW).

Peugeot offers two types of onboard AC chargers, including a single-phase, 7.4-kW unit and a three-phase, 11-kW unit. We’re only provided with the charging time of the former, which is four hours and 40 minutes to get from a 20-80% state of charge. This is shortened to less than 25 minutes when the car is plugged into a DC fast charger capable of matching the max 100-kW input.

The 208 will still be available as a pure petrol-powered hatchback with a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. Options include the PureTech 75 with 75 PS (74 hp or 55 kW) and a five-speed manual gearbox, joined by the PureTech 100 with 101 PS (100 hp or 75 kW) with a six-speed manual transmission.

Two 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains with a small electric motor mounted in a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox are also part of the line-up. There are referred to as the Hybrid 100 and Hybrid 136 that come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in 101 PS (100 hp or 75 kW) and 136 PS (134 or 100 kW) guises.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.