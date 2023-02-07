In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2023 12:33 pm / 0 comments

The Peugeot 208 was Europe’s best-selling car in 2022 according to data released by JATO Dynamics. The French hatchback recorded 206,816 deliveries last year, which was 5% more than in 2021 and enough to dethrone to Volkswagen Golf that has been the most popular car in Europe since 2007. In fact, the Golf slipped several places last year to wind up at fifth with 177,203 units (-14%) sold.

Coming in second was the “good news” car, the Dacia Sandero, with 200,550 units (+1%), followed by the Volkswagen T-Roc in third with 181,153 units (-3%) and the Fiat/Abarth 500 in fourth with 179,863 units (+3%).

Other cars that made the top 10 include the Toyota Yaris in sixth (175,713 units; -4%), the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa in seventh (164,358 units; -9%), the Hyundai Tucson in eighth (150,803 units; +1%), the Dacia Duster in ninth (149,648 units; +2%) and the Renault Clio in tenth (143,561 units; -27%).

Click to enlarge

The data also showed some breakout models like the Tesla Model Y in 13th place, which saw a 417% increase in deliveries to hit 138,128 units. Trailing close by in the 15th spot is the Toyota Yaris Cross that saw a 402% jump to 136,986 units. Other notable increases are the Peugeot 308 (90,160 units; +80%) as well as the Cupra Formentor (87,175 units; +68%).

Across car brands in Europe, Volkswagen continued to be the king of the region with 1,198,926 units delivered (-6%), with Toyota (766,227 units; +8%) in second and Mercedes-Benz in third (647,880 units; +1%).

The podium finishers are followed by BMW in fourth (646,526 units; -5%), Peugeot in fifth (623,825 units; -15%), Audi in sixth (614,276 units; +3%), Renault in seventh (584,804 units; -14%), Ford in eighth (548,045 units; -1%), Skoda in ninth (538,008 units; -9%) and Kia in tenth (537,508 units; +7%).

Best-selling European car brands (left), car models (right); click to enlarge

As with the cars, certain brands also recorded triple-digit percentage increases in terms of sales. These include MG (113,672 units; +116%), Geely-owned Lynk & Co (26,387 units; +214%), DR Automobiles that sells rebadged Chery vehicles (24,908 units; +197%), BYD (4,083 units; +282%) and Genesis (2,822 units, +453%).

Overall, car sales in the European region last year ended with 11,309,310 units delivered, which is actually down 4.1% when compared to 2021, and the lowest level since 1985. The 2022 figure is also 5.6% less when compared to 2020, and 29% lower than pre-pandemic 2019.